×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Atletico denies Bayern wants defender Lucas Hernandez

Associated Press
NEWS
News
56   //    20 Dec 2018, 18:10 IST
AP Image

MADRID (AP) — Speculation linking defender Lucas Hernandez with a move to Bayern Munich is false, Atletico Madrid said Thursday.

Atletico said the France defender "denies the existence of an agreement with the German club" and his supposed "intention of leaving Atletico Madrid."

Atletico also said it had spoken with Bayern and the German club "denied the alleged operation."

Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge did little to quell the speculation after his team's 1-0 win over Leipzig on Wednesday.

"I can neither confirm nor deny anything. You can only confirm something when it's settled. And it's not settled yet," Rummenigge said.

Spanish sports daily Marca reported that Bayern is prepared to pay the 80 million euro ($91.7 million) buyout clause to free Hernandez from his contract.

The 22-year-old Hernandez helped France win the World Cup in July.

Associated Press
NEWS
Lucas Hernandez 'wants to continue with Atletico' amid...
RELATED STORY
Bayern's Salihamidzic reveals admiration for Lucas...
RELATED STORY
Atletico defender Lucas sustains MCL sprain
RELATED STORY
Lucas Hernandez says Real Madrid made bid for him
RELATED STORY
N'Golo Kante is fundamental for France – Lucas Hernandez
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United to make huge offer for LaLiga...
RELATED STORY
Juanfran calf injury makes defender a doubt for Atletico...
RELATED STORY
Five things you didn't know about Real Madrid target Theo...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United looking to sign World...
RELATED STORY
Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona: Match preview, predictions,...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us