×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Atletico finishes CL group 2nd after 0-0 draw at Club Brugge

Associated Press
NEWS
News
7   //    12 Dec 2018, 04:01 IST
AP Image

BRUGES, Belgium (AP) — Atletico Madrid finished its Champions League group in second place after being held to a disappointing 0-0 draw at Belgian side Club Brugge on Tuesday.

Atletico entered the match leading Group A, but its stumble combined with Dortmund Borussia's 2-0 victory at Monaco gave the German club the top spot.

Dortmund edged Atletico on goal difference after both finished with 13 points, while Club Brugge will join the Europa League after finishing with six points. Monaco earned just one point.

Atletico had a promising start with strikes by Thomas Partey and Antoine Griezmann, but the 2014 and 2016 finalist failed to threaten the hosts in the second half.

"I leave with a good feeling, we have moved on, which is what we wanted to do, and now we need to try to improve," Atletico coach Diego Simeone said. "We were missing our finishing touch because we had the chances."

Associated Press
NEWS
Atletico Madrid won't be looking past Club Brugge
RELATED STORY
Burki points finger at static Dortmund attack after...
RELATED STORY
Griezmann leads Atletico Madrid to 3-1 win over Club Brugge
RELATED STORY
Club Brugge holds Monaco to 1-1 draw in Champions League
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018/19: Analysing Group A
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League: Predicting The Winners Of Each Group
RELATED STORY
Topping Group A no magic wand for an easy knockout draw,...
RELATED STORY
Dortmund draws with Brugge to reach Champions League last 16
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018/19: Group analysis after...
RELATED STORY
Struggling Monaco loses 4-0 at home against Brugge
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us