Aubameyang suggests north London derby draw flatters Spurs

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang believes Tottenham were fortunate to leave Emirates Stadium with a 2-2 draw.

Spurs found themselves 2-0 up in the first half, punishing Arsenal's errors at the back after a Bernd Leno fumble allowed Christian Eriksen to score and Granit Xhaka fouled Son Heung-min for Harry Kane's penalty.

But Alexandre Lacazette hit back just before the break with an emphatic strike and Aubameyang sealed a deserved point 19 minutes from time, steering in from Matteo Guendouzi's cross.

Arsenal were unable to take full advantage of their second-half pressure, ultimately settling for a draw, and Aubameyang felt Spurs were a little lucky not to suffer defeat.

A pulsating north London derby and the points are shared. #NorthLondonDerby #COYS pic.twitter.com/FnlDgkrzmH — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 1, 2019

"I think in the first half we deserved to score two goals," told Sky Sports. "We did a great job.

"It was a tough game and I think we deserved more. When you go in the dressing room after scoring a goal it is always positive, so it was crucial to score [before half-time]."

Aubameyang has now scored in seven successive Premier League starts at the Emirates, a run bettered only by Thierry Henry, who netted in nine in a row at Highbury.

He is also Arsenal's top-scorer among the players in the current squad, his 44 goals overtaking the tally of Mesut Ozil.

Unai Emery still seems to prefer using Aubameyang wide on the left and did so against Spurs throughout, but the Gabon international is content to fulfil whatever role is required of him.

"It was a great pass from Guendouzi [for the goal] - he looks at me and he knows I'm going to run," he said. "I like to play as a striker, but when the team needs me on the wing I go and I try my best."