Bayern chairman Rummenigge rubbishes Kovac sack report

Omnisport
NEWS
News
13   //    17 May 2019, 19:46 IST
Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Niko Kovac - cropped
Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge with head coach Niko Kovac

Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has denied coach Niko Kovac is set to be sacked at the end of the season.

A report in Germany indicated Kovac will lose his job regardless of whether he leads the club to a domestic double before the end of the month.

Bayern need only a point at home to Eintracht Frankfurt to wrap up the Bundesliga title and are also through to the final of the DFB-Pokal.

Despite the potential for silverware, rumours of unrest at Allianz Arena have lingered since an underwhelming start to the campaign.

Rummenigge refused to offer guarantees earlier this week but insists there is no truth to the latest report, telling Bild: "There is no such decision. This message is a total hoax."

Kovac, a former Bayern player, left Frankfurt to succeed Jupp Heynckes in Bavaria.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's crunch reunion with his ex-employers, the Croatian labelled speculation surrounding his future as no more than "side rumours".

His team are two points clear atop the Bundesliga and will be crowned champions if second-placed Borussia Dortmund fail to win at Borussia Monchengladbach.

Tags:
Bundesliga 2018-19
