×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Berizzo: Qatar and Japan shouldn't be at Copa America

Omnisport
NEWS
News
66   //    17 Jun 2019, 07:44 IST
Qatar-cropped
Copa America guests Qatar

Eduardo Berizzo believes the Copa America should be exclusive to nations from the Americas after guests Qatar secured a draw against Paraguay on Sunday.

Asian Cup champions Qatar – invited to participate in this year's tournament along with Japan – overturned a two-goal deficit to earn a shock 2-2 draw against Berizzo's Paraguay in their Copa opener.

CONMEBOL has a history of inviting nations to compete, and Asian nation Australia are set to take part in the 2020 edition in Colombia and Argentina.

Reflecting on Paraguay's Group B draw in Rio de Janeiro, head coach Berizzo told reporters: "I think it would make sense to play a Copa America with teams from all the Americas.

"Are you asking me about invited nations, right? About Qatar and Japan? I think we should imagine a whole Copa America, with Central America and North America playing all the same tournament.

"I never saw Europe inviting any South American team to compete.

"Don't take it wrong, maybe it sounds a little acidic today, just after playing against our rival [Qatar]. But I firmly believe Copa America should be played by all the American teams in one tournament – CONCACAF and CONMEBOL together."

Paraguay looked to be on track for a winning start thanks to Oscar Cardozo's fourth-minute penalty before Derlis Gonzalez added an unstoppable second.

Advertisement

Qatar, however, fought back in the second half via Almoez Ali and Juan Rodrigo Rojas – who headed a Boualem Khoukhi effort into his own goal.

"This result disappoints us all, we all want to win, from the fan to the coach," Berizzo said. "We need to mind our rival, our reality, a lot of things that explains a lot about this situation.

"This is a new cycle for the team, there is no way I didn't know Copa America was coming to this date, so I cannot make any excuse of it if we cannot play well, when we play well I will tell you we did it.

"Today we had a hard time finding the ball, especially in the middle of the field, and especially after being 2-0 up. If we would have this done, we should get another result."

Advertisement
Paraguay v Qatar: Berizzo's men start Copa America bid against Asian champions
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019, Paraguay vs Qatar: Match preview
RELATED STORY
Copa America: Australia to play Copa America 2020 hosted by Argentina and Colombia
RELATED STORY
Predicting the Entire 2019 Copa America
RELATED STORY
Your Ultimate guide to Copa America 2019 – Squads and Group Fixtures
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: Brazil v Bolivia Prediction
RELATED STORY
Lo Celso, Nandez, Neres - Experts pick their players to watch at the Copa America
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: Paraguay 2-2 Qatar - 3 things we learned
RELATED STORY
Australia accept 2020 Copa America invitation
RELATED STORY
Copa America: Argentina, Messi and company show their skills 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us