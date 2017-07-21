Borussia Dortmund interested before Tianjin Quanjian move - Modeste
Borussia Dortmund wanted to sign Anthony Modeste from Cologne before his move to CSL club Tianjin Quanjian, the striker says.
Anthony Modeste has revealed Borussia Dortmund were among the clubs interested in signing him before he completed a protracted switch to China.
The striker's move to Chinese Super League club Tianjin Quanjian appeared to be off last month, but a deal was later agreed with Cologne for an initial two-year loan with the option to buy for a reported total of €35million.
Tianjin had also been linked with Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Modeste, who hit 25 league goals last season, said the Bundesliga were monitoring developments.
Premier League side West Ham and Ligue 1 club Marseille were among his other potential suitors before Modeste's move to Tianjin was completed last week.
"All these clubs were interested, but as I told you, my club quickly talked with Tianjin," Modeste said to France Football.
"For my part, I had already refused twice. The third was the right one."
Modeste, who is yet to make his CSL debut, remains hopeful of a first senior call-up to the France squad ahead of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
"It's a complicated issue," the 29-year-old added. "The most important thing is to be effective.
"[Tigres striker Andre-Pierre] Gignac was well-known as he developed in Mexico. Maybe I'll be called.
"The French team, it will come at the right time. Since I was born, I have looked at the squad lists, so I will continue to look."