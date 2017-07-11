Bosz expects Aubameyang speculation to continue amid Chelsea links

With Chelsea reportedly bidding ?70million to buy Dortmund forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Peter Bosz accepts speculation will continue.

Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will remain the subject of intense transfer speculation until the closure of the transfer window, believes coach Peter Bosz.

AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Chinese Super League side Tianjin Quanjian have been linked with moves for the Gabon international.

Chelsea are reportedly set to join the race by offering €70million for Aubemayang after losing out on their former player Romelu Lukaku to Premier League rivals Manchester United.

Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has said he believes Aubameyang will remain with the Bundesliga outfit for the new season, but new coach Bosz accepts reports about the in-demand striker's future will continue.

"There is speculation about it and there will be until the end of August, it is clear," Bosz told reporters ahead of Dortmund's first pre-season friendly against Rot-Weiss Essen.

"For me, what matters is that he is here and that he is fit."

Dortmund take on Klassiker rivals Bayern in the DFL-Supercup on August 5, before Bosz's men have a DFB-Pokal tie at Rielasingen-Arlen. They get the new Bundesliga campaign up and running away to Wolfsburg on August 19.