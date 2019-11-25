×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

BREAKING NEWS: Aguero out for 'a few games' and will miss Manchester derby

Omnisport
NEWS
News
25 Nov 2019, 18:28 IST
Sergio Aguero - cropped
Sergio Aguero

Sergio Aguero will miss the Manchester derby with a thigh problem sustained in the win over Chelsea, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has confirmed.

Aguero was forced off with the injury in the 77th minute of City's 2-1 victory in the Premier League on Saturday.

Guardiola informed reporters after the match that he believed Aguero's injury was "bad" but could not provide any further details.

However, in his news conference to preview City's Champions League meeting with Shakhtar Donetsk, Guardiola confirmed Aguero will be out of action for several weeks, meaning the striker - who has scored nine league goals this term - will miss the clash with Manchester United on December 7.

"Yes," Guardiola responded when asked if City would be without Aguero for the derby.

"He will be out for a few games, don't know exactly [how long], a few weeks, but he'll be out."

Guardiola was unable to pinpoint Aguero's exact issue, but suggested the problem was a muscular one in the striker's thigh.

"Exactly where I don't know, his [thigh] tendon, at the front."

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester City Manchester United
Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us