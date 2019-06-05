×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

BREAKING NEWS: Buffon to leave Paris Saint-Germain

Omnisport
NEWS
News
90   //    05 Jun 2019, 21:16 IST
Gianluigi Buffon - cropped
Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon

Gianluigi Buffon is leaving Paris Saint-Germain after one season at Parc des Princes, the Ligue 1 champions have confirmed.

Buffon joined the club on a free transfer in July 2018, bringing his glittering 17-year spell at Juventus to an end, and he helped PSG win the Ligue 1 title at a canter.

The 41-year-old former Italy international started 17 of PSG's 38 league matches, with Alphonse Areola more frequently the preferred option of head coach Thomas Tuchel.

Buffon indicated that he would return to Italy after leaving the French capital, with player and club jointly deciding not to renew his deal.

He told the club's official website: "I leave happy to have enjoyed this experience which has undoubtedly helped me to grow.

"Today my adventure outside Italy comes to an end. I would like to thank the chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the whole club and my team-mates.

"I wish you all the best, convinced that together you will write the pages of a wonderful story.

"Ernest Hemingway wrote that there are only two places in the world where people can live happily: at home and in Paris. Today onwards, this will also apply to me: Paris, in some way, will always remain my home... Allez Paris!"

Advertisement
BREAKING NEWS: Genesio to leave Lyon
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Sturridge and Moreno to leave Liverpool
RELATED STORY
3 players who could leave PSG after their unceremonious Champions League exit
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo News: CR7 offered a mega-money contract by Paris Saint-Germain
RELATED STORY
Paris Saint-Germain 1-3 Manchester United Review: 3 things we learned from the game
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: Kylian Mbappe reportedly hands in Paris Saint-Germain transfer request
RELATED STORY
Buffon offered contract extension by PSG
RELATED STORY
Liverpool News: Philippe Coutinho "regrets" leaving Liverpool, according to Anfield chairman
RELATED STORY
United submit bid for PSG midfielder, Red Devils in talks to sign Barcelona goalkeeper, and more Manchester United transfer news: 30 May 2019
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Rudi Garcia to leave Marseille
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us