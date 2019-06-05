BREAKING NEWS: Buffon to leave Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon

Gianluigi Buffon is leaving Paris Saint-Germain after one season at Parc des Princes, the Ligue 1 champions have confirmed.

Buffon joined the club on a free transfer in July 2018, bringing his glittering 17-year spell at Juventus to an end, and he helped PSG win the Ligue 1 title at a canter.

The 41-year-old former Italy international started 17 of PSG's 38 league matches, with Alphonse Areola more frequently the preferred option of head coach Thomas Tuchel.

Buffon indicated that he would return to Italy after leaving the French capital, with player and club jointly deciding not to renew his deal.

He told the club's official website: "I leave happy to have enjoyed this experience which has undoubtedly helped me to grow.

"Today my adventure outside Italy comes to an end. I would like to thank the chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the whole club and my team-mates.

"I wish you all the best, convinced that together you will write the pages of a wonderful story.

"Ernest Hemingway wrote that there are only two places in the world where people can live happily: at home and in Paris. Today onwards, this will also apply to me: Paris, in some way, will always remain my home... Allez Paris!"