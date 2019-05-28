BREAKING NEWS: Gattuso leaves AC Milan

Gennaro Gattuso has left AC Milan

Gennaro Gattuso has left his role as AC Milan head coach, the Serie A club have announced.

Gattuso revealed to Italian publication La Repubblica earlier on Tuesday that he would be resigning from his post after a frustrating campaign.

Having slumped out of the Europa League in the group stages, Milan narrowly missed out on securing Champions League qualification in Serie A.

And club great Gattuso, a two-time Serie A and Champions League winner as a player with Milan, has decided to move on, the Rossoneri confirming both parties came to a mutual agreement.

1.81 - AC Milan averaged a 1.81 points/game in Serie A under Gennaro #Gattuso, less only than Juventus (2.44) and Napoli (2.13) over the same period (since 27/11/2017). Ringhio. pic.twitter.com/efhNFMNynK — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) 28 May 2019

Gattuso ended his tenure, which started in November 2017, with a 3-2 win over SPAL on the final day of the Serie A season.

Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi and Sampdoria boss Marco Giampaolo are two of the favourites to take over.

Sporting director Leonardo is also leaving San Siro, with reports circulating he is set to return to Paris Saint-Germain.

