×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

BREAKING NEWS: Gattuso leaves AC Milan

Omnisport
NEWS
News
23   //    28 May 2019, 21:14 IST
Gattuso - cropped
Gennaro Gattuso has left AC Milan

Gennaro Gattuso has left his role as AC Milan head coach, the Serie A club have announced.

Gattuso revealed to Italian publication La Repubblica earlier on Tuesday that he would be resigning from his post after a frustrating campaign.

Having slumped out of the Europa League in the group stages, Milan narrowly missed out on securing Champions League qualification in Serie A.

And club great Gattuso, a two-time Serie A and Champions League winner as a player with Milan, has decided to move on, the Rossoneri confirming both parties came to a mutual agreement.

Gattuso ended his tenure, which started in November 2017, with a 3-2 win over SPAL on the final day of the Serie A season.

Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi and Sampdoria boss Marco Giampaolo are two of the favourites to take over.

Sporting director Leonardo is also leaving San Siro, with reports circulating he is set to return to Paris Saint-Germain.

Milan accepted their former coach's resignation after one season in his current position.

Advertisement
BREAKING NEWS: Gattuso announces AC Milan exit
RELATED STORY
Wenger, Sarri, Inzaghi - who could replace Gattuso at AC Milan?
RELATED STORY
4 coaches that could replace Gennaro Gattuso at AC Milan
RELATED STORY
Gattuso: Champions League not imperative for Milan job prospects
RELATED STORY
Gattuso 'not building anything' at AC Milan
RELATED STORY
AC Milan has lost its soul - Gattuso
RELATED STORY
AC Milan won't take Chievo lightly - Gattuso
RELATED STORY
Gattuso accepts AC Milan 'embarrassed' by Lazio
RELATED STORY
Gattuso slams 'naive' AC Milan after Parma draw
RELATED STORY
Gattuso demands AC Milan hunger and explains weight loss
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us