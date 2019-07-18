BREAKING NEWS: Sturridge banned for six weeks, fined £75,000 for breaching betting rules

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 24 // 18 Jul 2019, 17:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Daniel Sturridge in action for Liverpool

Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has been banned for six weeks – four of which are suspended – and fined £75,000 for breaching FA betting rules.

In November 2018, the England international faced eleven misconduct charges, with nine of them concerning alleged breaches of the FA's "inside information rule".

Sturridge was accused of providing information to family and friends relating to possible transfer moves in January 2018, with the details allegedly used for betting purposes.

An independent Regulatory Commission dismissed those charges but found Sturridge guilty of two others, in which it was alleged the player told his brother to bet on a potential move away from Liverpool to Spanish side Sevilla.

A move to LaLiga never materialised and he joined West Brom instead, but the commission found Sturridge was in breach of FA rules because he passed the information on for betting purposes.

Sturridge's punishment is a six-week suspension from domestic football matches starting July 17, with four weeks of the ban suspended until the end of August 2020.

Therefore, the striker – who is a free agent following his release by Liverpool – will be free to resume footballing activities by July 31 if he does not commit any further breaches.

He has also been fined £75,000, though the FA seemingly feel the punishment is insufficient, confirming they will appeal against the dropped charges and the sanction that has been imposed.