Carrasco calls for end to Dalian Yifang 'problem'

Omnisport
NEWS
News
252   //    22 Jun 2019, 10:10 IST
Carrasco-cropped.jpg
Yannick Carrasco

Yannick Carrasco insisted he wanted to help Dalian Yifang and is eager for his situation to be resolved after being suspended by the club.

The Belgium international was suspended by the Chinese Super League (CSL) side after missing a match and training "for no reason" amid transfer speculation linking him with a move to Arsenal.

Dalian Yifang have called for Carrasco to return "within three days" while imposing fines and a suspension.

Carrasco, who has scored 14 goals in 35 CSL games since joining, wants to see the situation sorted out.

"The attitude of some club's leaders and team-mates towards me is incomprehensible to me given my commitment and performance with the team so far," he wrote on Twitter.

"The team needs me and I want to help the team. This problem need to be solved."

Carrasco has been strongly linked with a return to Europe, namely Arsenal, having previously played for Monaco and Atletico Madrid.

Dalian Yifang are 11th in the CSL and host Tianjin Tianhai on Sunday.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal
