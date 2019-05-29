×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Carroll and Nasri among those released by West Ham

Omnisport
NEWS
News
87   //    29 May 2019, 19:42 IST
AndyCarroll-cropped
West Ham striker Andy Carroll

Former England striker Andy Carroll is one of three senior players set to leave West Ham when their contracts expire at the end of next month.

The 30-year-old forward, goalkeeper Adrian and ex-France star Samir Nasri will all depart London Stadium.

Carroll, who initially spent the 2012-13 season on loan at the Hammers from Liverpool, signed in a reported £15million club-record deal in June 2013.

That six-year deal had the option for a two-year extension, yet the former Newcastle United man has consistently struggled with injuries during his time at West Ham.

Carroll's best scoring season came in 2015-16 when he netted nine times in the Premier League, but he failed to contribute a single goal in 2018-19, making just three league starts.

Adrian also joined West Ham in 2013 but was firmly behind Lukasz Fabianski in the pecking order last term, while Nasri featured sparingly.

Chairmen David Sullivan and David Gold said: "Andy and Adrian have both been great servants to West Ham United throughout their time at the club and we thank them for their loyalty and commitment to the claret and blue cause.

"Both have provided us and our fellow supporters with some unforgettable moments, whether they were sensational scissor kicks and unstoppable headers in Andy's case, or penalty saves and goals in Adrian's.

"They can both be assured of warm welcomes whenever they return to London Stadium and we wish them, as well as Samir Nasri and the young players whose contracts are up this summer, the very best for their future careers."

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19
Advertisement
Manchester United v West Ham United Predicted XI- Premier League Predicted Lineups, Manchester United and West Ham injury news, Suspension List and more
RELATED STORY
Manchester United vs West Ham United, Premier League 2018-19 | Match preview, team news, venue, where to watch and more 
RELATED STORY
West Ham 'disgusted' by alleged anti-Semitic chants
RELATED STORY
Pellegrini: Hernandez deserved to be West Ham hero
RELATED STORY
Pellegrini: West Ham were like zombies in first half
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19, West Ham United vs Liverpool: Match Preview, Team News, Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as West Ham beats Arsenal 1-0 in Premier League
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: “My focus is fully on playing for West Ham"- United target addresses transfer speculation
RELATED STORY
Tottenham vs West Ham Preview: Premier League Preview, where to watch and more 
RELATED STORY
Pellegrini: West Ham feel at home in London Stadium
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us