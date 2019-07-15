×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Casillas to join Porto's backroom staff as he continues recovery from heart attack

Omnisport
NEWS
News
65   //    15 Jul 2019, 16:08 IST
Casillas - cropped
Iker Casillas will join Porto's backroom staff

Iker Casillas is to work with Porto's backroom staff as he continues his recovery from a heart attack.

Former Real Madrid and Spain star Casillas was rushed to hospital after collapsing in a training session on May 1.

The 38-year-old was discharged five days later, and he acknowledged at the time that he was unsure what the future held.

Reports later claimed Casillas had decided to retire, though those suggestions were denied by the player.

While Casillas will not be a part of Porto's first-team squad heading into next season, the goalkeeper has not officially called time on his career and will instead take up a role helping to manage relations between the players, coaching staff and directors at Estadio do Dragao for the time being.

"I'm going to do something different than I usually did, which was to be on the pitch," Casillas told Porto's TV channel.

"I'll try to make the connection between the team and the club. The coach talked to me last season when my situation happened, and he told me that he wanted me to stay with them, close to the players, near the younger players, because there would be a lot of changes."

Advertisement
Messi wishes Casillas quick recovery after heart attack
RELATED STORY
For now, relax - Casillas denies he will retire after heart attack
RELATED STORY
Casillas 'strong as ever' after heart attack
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Casillas suffers heart attack
RELATED STORY
Twitter pours out its heart for Spanish goalkeeping legend Iker Casillas
RELATED STORY
Casillas unsure of football future after heart attack
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid lead support for Casillas after goalkeeper suffers heart attack
RELATED STORY
Ramos, Bale and Pique lead well-wishes for Casillas after heart attack
RELATED STORY
Casillas reports for Porto pre-season two months after heart attack
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid News: Former Los Blancos skipper Iker Casillas suffers a heart attack
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us