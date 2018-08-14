Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Chelsea flop Bakayoko moves to AC Milan on loan

Omnisport
NEWS
News
152   //    14 Aug 2018, 17:34 IST
Tiemoue Bakayoko
Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko

Tiemoue Bakayoko's difficult time at Chelsea is over after the midfielder agreed a one-year loan move to Serie A side AC Milan.

The Rossoneri have secured an option to complete a permanent deal for the 23-year-old if the loan is successful, with a €35million package reportedly agreed between the clubs.

Bakayoko struggled to make an impact during his year at Stamford Bridge following his arrival from Monaco, although he played the full 90 minutes as Chelsea defeated Manchester United in May's FA Cup final at Wembley.

The midfielder, signed to be a successor for Nemanja Matic, was sent off in a heavy Premier League loss away to Watford in February and scored two league goals in 29 appearances.

Bakayoko will be presented as a Milan player on Friday and adds to the options available to head coach Gennaro Gattuso.

Milan have been linked with a move for former Chelsea coach Antonio Conte, who signed Bakayoko, following the appointment of Leonardo as the club's new sporting director.

Bakayoko is the latest eye-catching arrival at San Siro following the signings of Gonzalo Higuain and Mattia Caldara from Juventus, the duo joining in a deal that saw Leonardo Bonucci return to the Serie A champions.

Milan have also added Pepe Reina and Ivan Strinic on free transfers during a close-season that has seen United States hedge fund Elliott Management take control of the club.

