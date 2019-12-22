Christmas has come early! Mbappe gives kid moment to remember with in-game autograph

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News Published Dec 22, 2019

Dec 22, 2019 IST SHARE

Kylian Mbappe signs an autograph for a fan during Saturday's win over Amiens

Kylian Mbappe gave one young Paris Saint-Germain fan an early Christmas present he will not forget in a hurry, as he signed an autograph for him during Saturday's match.

PSG ran out 4-1 winners over struggling Amiens, with Mbappe – who turned 21 on Friday – netting two goals in a fine performance.

But he also showed a touch of class on a personal level late in the match when approached by a young Christmas hat-clad pitch invader, putting his arm around the child to shield him from the security staff before leading him off the pitch.

The emotional – but impressively prepared – boy then produced a book and pen from his coat, with Mbappe obliging and signing his autograph.

Mbappe then took on the role of Santa Claus after the match, with he and several team-mates photographed handing out gifts to children.

It seems Christmas does come early for some!