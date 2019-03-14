Copa Libertadores Review: River held again, Flamengo win

River Plate's Lucas Pratto

River Plate were held to another draw in the Copa Libertadores, while Flamengo maintained their perfect start on Wednesday.

Defending champions River played out a second straight draw in Group A, held 0-0 at home to Palestino.

Playing behind closed doors at the Monumental due to punishments handed down during their controversial final win over rivals Boca Juniors, River were unable to find a breakthrough.

They are second in a group topped by Internacional, who beat Alianza Lima 2-0 thanks to a Nicolas Lopez brace.

Flamengo made it two wins from as many games in Group D courtesy of a 3-1 victory at home to LDU Quito.

Everton Ribeiro scored the opening goal in the ninth minute, and Jefferson Intriago missed a penalty for the visitors on the stroke of half-time.

Gabriel Barbosa – on loan from Inter – drilled in the second for Flamengo before Fernando Uribe sealed the win despite Cristian Martinez's late penalty for Quito.

Elsewhere, Luciano Aued's 96th-minute penalty saw Universidad Catolica edge Rosario Central 2-1 in Group H.

Nelson Valdez's double guided Cerro Porteno to a 2-1 win over Zamora, while San Lorenzo overcame a 10-man Junior 1-0.