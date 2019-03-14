×
Copa Libertadores Review: River held again, Flamengo win

Omnisport
NEWS
News
15   //    14 Mar 2019, 08:52 IST
LucasPratto - Cropped
River Plate's Lucas Pratto

River Plate were held to another draw in the Copa Libertadores, while Flamengo maintained their perfect start on Wednesday.

Defending champions River played out a second straight draw in Group A, held 0-0 at home to Palestino.

Playing behind closed doors at the Monumental due to punishments handed down during their controversial final win over rivals Boca Juniors, River were unable to find a breakthrough.

They are second in a group topped by Internacional, who beat Alianza Lima 2-0 thanks to a Nicolas Lopez brace.

Flamengo made it two wins from as many games in Group D courtesy of a 3-1 victory at home to LDU Quito.

Everton Ribeiro scored the opening goal in the ninth minute, and Jefferson Intriago missed a penalty for the visitors on the stroke of half-time.

Gabriel Barbosa – on loan from Inter – drilled in the second for Flamengo before Fernando Uribe sealed the win despite Cristian Martinez's late penalty for Quito.

Elsewhere, Luciano Aued's 96th-minute penalty saw Universidad Catolica edge Rosario Central 2-1 in Group H.

Nelson Valdez's double guided Cerro Porteno to a 2-1 win over Zamora, while San Lorenzo overcame a 10-man Junior 1-0.

