×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Copa Libertadores Review: Stunning 96th-minute free-kick salvages draw for River

Omnisport
NEWS
News
65   //    07 Mar 2019, 10:18 IST
RiverPlate-cropped
River Plate celebrate their late draw against Alianza Lima

Cristian Ferreira spared River Plate's blushes with a stunning stoppage-time free-kick against Alianza Lima to earn a dramatic 1-1 draw for the Copa Libertadores champions on matchday one.

Ferreira came off the bench and curled a set-piece past Pedro Gallese in the 96th minute as the Libertadores winners opened their title defence with a last-gasp draw in Lima on Wednesday.

Crowned champions ahead of bitter Argentine rivals Boca Juniors following a controversial final last season, River fell behind to Alianza Lima in their Group A opener.

An unmarked Jose Manzaneda pounced for the Peruvian hosts in the 31st minute with a cool finish on the edge of the six-yard box.

River had the chance to equalise with 10 minutes remaining but Rafael Santos Borre saw his spot-kick pushed onto the post by Gallese, who was unable to keep out Ferreira's late free-kick.

Elsewhere in Group A, Brazilian side Internacional beat Palestino 1-0 on the road in Chile, where Rafael Sobis' 83rd-minute goal proved the difference.

Luiz Felipe Scolari's Palmeiras started their Group F campaign with a 2-0 victory over Junior.

One of the favourites this season following the arrivals of Ricardo Goulart and Carlos Eduardo, Palmeiras won in Colombia thanks to goals from Gustavo Scarpa and Marcos Rocha.

Advertisement

The match of the day was between Sporting Cristal and Universidad Concepcion, who prevailed 5-4 courtesy of four-goal hero Patricio Rubio.

Rubio – who opened the scoring in the first half and added another three goals following the break – settled the stunning shoot-out with a 93rd-minute winner for the Chilean hosts in Group C.

In other results, Gremio drew 1-1 at Rosario Central in Group H, Nacional were 1-0 winners against Zamora and Atletico Mineiro went down 1-0 at home to Cerro Porteno.

Omnisport
NEWS
Copa Libertadores Review: Boca held in opener, Flamengo win
RELATED STORY
Boca, River head to Madrid for Copa Libertadores final
RELATED STORY
Gallardo hails River Plate's 'eternal' Copa Libertadores glory
RELATED STORY
River Plate's Copa Libertadores star Gonzalo Martinez confirms January departure
RELATED STORY
Libertadores holders River learn group as CONMEBOL boss calls for end to violence
RELATED STORY
River Plate refuse to play Copa Libertadores clash in Madrid
RELATED STORY
Copa Libertadores 2019: The favourites, dark horses and players to watch
RELATED STORY
Copa Libertadores: Less pressure for River playing in Madrid, says Boca star Tevez
RELATED STORY
River Plate rejects moving Copa Libertadores final to Madrid
RELATED STORY
Copa Libertadores saga ends as River Plate wins in Madrid
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us