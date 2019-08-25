Coutinho in awe of 'legend' Lewandowski after brilliant Bayern hat-trick

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski

Philippe Coutinho heaped praise on the "amazing" Robert Lewandowski following the Bayern Munich striker's sparkling Bundesliga hat-trick against Schalke.

The star centre-forward converted a first-half penalty and added two more after the interval - including a sublime free-kick - to secure a convincing 3-0 victory, the first of his team's title defence.

Lewandowski's treble ensured loan signing Coutinho enjoyed a winning debut.

The Brazil international appeared as a substitute and was left extremely impressed with his prolific team-mate, who boasts six goals in all competitions this season.

"He's a legend," Coutinho told FOX Soccer.

"He's a great, great player. I saw him on the TV before and now I work with him for two, three days in training and in the game.

"What can I say? He's an amazing player and an amazing person."

Coutinho tallied 36 touches in just over half an hour on the pitch at the Veltins-Arena, where Ivan Perisic also made his Bayern debut.

The former only moved from Barcelona on Monday and Niko Kovac expects his contribution to grow as he builds fitness.

"I think you've seen his skills with the ball, how he moves into space, how he calls for the ball and how he puts his team-mates in the limelight," the Bayern head coach said.

"If he reaches the fitness level of the other players in the coming weeks, I'm convinced that he can help us a lot.

"But I am extremely satisfied with his performance."