David Luiz convinced Abramovich still loves Chelsea

Omnisport
NEWS
News
514   //    15 May 2019, 16:50 IST
roman abramovich - cropped
Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich

David Luiz is convinced Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich still loves the club and has not grown disinterested despite a visa-enforced absence.

The Russian billionaire bought Chelsea in 2003 and has transformed the club's fortunes by investing significant sums of money.

Trophies soon followed his arrival, with all five of their Premier League titles coming after Abramovich's purchase of the club, while their solitary Champions League and Europa League wins came in 2011-12 and 2012-13, respectively.

A visa row initially prevented Abramovich from attending Chelsea games this term, and although he is reported to have got around that issue by getting Israeli citizenship, he has not been at Stamford Bridge all season.

This has given way to claims – which his associates have denied – that Abramovich is looking to sell up, but David Luiz is certain he retains his passion for the club.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, David Luiz said: "He has been away, but his heart is here. He loves this club.

"He is the one who built Chelsea. Everything at Chelsea changed because of him. The results speak for themselves. Fifteen trophies in 15 years. He came here to do something amazing and he did it.

"I had the opportunity to talk with him last week, to decide my future. He loves the club and everything that is inside the club, not just the people.

"He wants to win everything. He is still in love with the club and wants to do more. It is difficult for him, but his heart is with us, he tries to be involved every single day.

"He is still really passionate for the club. He is still thinking in the same way. He has the same hunger, thinking about winning. He doesn't want to lose energy."

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea
