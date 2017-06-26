De Boer waits in the Eagles' wings: Can the Dutchman improve on Allardyce, Pardew and Pulis?

Former Inter coach Frank de Boer is set to be named Crystal Palace manager, but how have the club's recent bosses fared?

by Omnisport News 26 Jun 2017, 17:53 IST

New Crystal Palace boss Frank de Boer during his time at Inter

Frank de Boer is expected to be appointed as Sam Allardyce's successor at Crystal Palace, with the Premier League club due to hold a news conference on Monday.

The Netherlands great thrived as a head coach in his homeland with Ajax, leading the club to four consecutive Eredivisie titles.

However, De Boer found life tougher in Serie A during his spell with Inter and he lasted just three months at San Siro.

It marks a change in approach for Palace, who have never had a permanent boss from outside the United Kingdom in charge – Attilio Lombardi's brief spell as caretaker the closest they have come.

The past five managers at Palace have enjoyed varying levels of success, and we take a look at what De Boer is living up to at Selhurst Park.

SAM ALLARDYCE

The vacancy at Selhurst Park arose after the shock departure of Sam Allardyce, who produced one of his trademark great-escape acts to keep the club in the Premier League last season.

Former England boss Allardyce was appointed in December 2016, agreeing a two-and-a-half-year deal, and he led Palace to a run of six wins in eight games, including a victory at eventual champions Chelsea and successes over Liverpool and Arsenal.

Allardyce had been expected to remain in charge for the new Premier League season but instead stepped down shortly after the conclusion of the campaign, and stated he had no desire to take on another job.

Palace lost four of their last five under Allardyce, but battered Hull City 4-0 in their penultimate game to secure survival and 'Big Sam' leaves sizeable boots to fill.

4 - Sam Allardyce is the first manager to win a Premier League game against Chelsea in charge of four different clubs. Scope. pic.twitter.com/oiqXAieUjf — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 1, 2017

ALAN PARDEW

Palace reached the FA Cup final in 2016 under Alan Pardew, but he was fired by the club due to their poor form over the course of the calendar year, Palace having lost six straight Premier League matches shortly before his departure.

Pardew's time at Palace may be best remembered for his misjudged dad dancing on the sidelines after Palace took the lead against Manchester United at Wembley.

Jesse Lingard went on to hit the winner and Pardew has been out of work since being dismissed by Palace last year.

NEIL WARNOCK

While Pardew lasted almost two years at Palace, his predecessor Neil Warnock led them for just four months during his second spell at the club before he was sacked, with Palace in the Premier League relegation zone.

A 3-1 home loss to Southampton on Boxing Day 2014 proved to be the last straw for the club's board and Warnock was removed from his position the following day.

Warnock has not worked in the Premier League since and the outspoken veteran is currently in charge of Cardiff City after spells at Queens Park Rangers and Rotherham United.

TONY PULIS

Allardyce's surprise departure from Palace had echoes of when Tony Pulis walked out on the club shortly before the start of the 2014-15 Premier League season.

Pulis had been appointed in November 2013 and a run of five straight league wins - four of which came with clean sheets thanks to the Welshman's trademark defensive stability - ensured the club stayed in the Premier League again.

That miraculous survival won Pulis the Premier League Manager of the Year award and after leaving Selhurst Park he has been performing a similarly admirable job at West Brom, who finished 10th in the table last season.

63% - Tony Pulis now has a higher win % in home games vs Arsene Wenger than Jose Mourinho does against the Frenchman (all comps). Nemesis. pic.twitter.com/Byvq9b1ND8 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 18, 2017

IAN HOLLOWAY

Palace have had a lot of big characters as managers in recent years and Ian Holloway was no different during his spell, which ran for just under a year.

It was Holloway who was in charge when Palace won promotion to the Premier League in the 2012-13 campaign, triumphing in the play-offs after finishing fifth in the Championship.

A Kevin Phillips penalty in extra-time earned a 1-0 Wembley win over Watford but that was certainly the highlight of the outspoken Holloway's reign - he left after taking just three points from the first eight games of the new season.