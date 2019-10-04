De Bruyne left out of Belgium squad for Euro 2020 qualifiers

Belgium midfielder Kevin De Bruyne

Injured Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has been left out of Belgium's squad for their Euro 2020 qualifiers against San Marino and Kazakhstan.

De Bruyne missed City's 2-0 Champions League win against Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday with a groin injury sustained against Everton last week.

The 28-year-old has been ruled out of Sunday's home Premier League match against Wolves and will play no part in Belgium's double-header this month.

Romelu Lukaku, Thibaut Courtois and Thomas Meunier have all been called up by Roberto Martinez, despite each being fitness doubts.

28 Devils for our games against San Marino and Kazakhstan #EURO2020 #COMEONBELGIUM 🇧🇪 pic.twitter.com/ghJzpbVr6x — Belgian Red Devils (@BelRedDevils) October 4, 2019

"Thibaut, Romelu and Thomas are a little bit in doubt," Martinez told reporters. "Monday we will see if they can be involved in the camp."

Maxime Lestienne was a surprise inclusion for the games against San Marino and Kazakhstan, six years on from his last call up.

The 27-year-old has five goals in eight league appearances for Standard Liege this season and is in line for his senior Belgium debut.

Asked about his decision to include Lestienne, Martinez said: "He is a very talented footballer. He shows good consistency for Liege.

"He is an attacking player who can fit in our system, who deserves to be with the national team."

Belgium top Group I with a perfect record of six wins from six.

Belgium squad in full: Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid), Hendrik Van Crombrugge (Anderlecht), Simon Mignolet (Club Brugge), Matz Sels (Strasbourg); Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham), Dedryck Boyata (Hertha Berlin), Leander Dendoncker (Wolves), Brandon Mechele (Club Brugge), Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint-Germain), Thomas Vermaelen (Vissel Kobe), Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham); Yannick Carrasco (Dalian Yifang), Timothy Castagne (Atalanta), Nacer Chadli (Anderlecht), Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund), Dennis Praet (Leicester City), Youri Tielemans (Leicester City), Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge), Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund); Michy Batshuayi (Chelsea), Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace), Eden Hazard (Real Madrid), Adnan Januzaj (Real Sociedad), Maxime Lestienne (Standard Liege), Romelu Lukaku (Inter), Dries Mertens (Napoli), Divock Origi (Liverpool), Yari Verschaeren (Anderlecht).