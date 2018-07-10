Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Dembele in for Belgium as France welcome back Matuidi

Omnisport
NEWS
News
156   //    10 Jul 2018, 22:54 IST
MousaDembele - cropped
Belgium midfielder Mousa Dembele

Mousa Dembele has replaced the suspended Thomas Meunier in Belgium's line-up to face France after Roberto Martinez sprung a selection surprise for the World Cup semi-final in St Petersburg.

Tottenham midfielder Dembele was an unused substitute in both of Belgium's previous knockout stage matches but comes in for Paris Saint-Germain wing-back Meunier.

What that means in terms of Belgium's formation is unclear, with the team's official Twitter account listing Dembele – who operates centrally by trade – on the right of a midfield four.

Another option could be deploying Kevin De Bruyne, who operated at false nine and scored in a man-of-the-match display against Brazil last time out, on the right-hand side.

France make their expected alteration to the side that beat Uruguay 2-0, with Blaise Matuidi back in for Corentin Tolisso after a suspension of his own.

Kylian Mbappe starts in attack despite missing training on Monday, as do right-back Benjamin Pavard and midfielder N'Golo Kante after only playing a minimal part in that session.

