Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

DFB chief regrets leaving Mesut Ozil to face racist attacks

Associated Press
NEWS
News
185   //    19 Aug 2018, 18:20 IST
AP Image

BERLIN (AP) — The president of Germany's football federation wishes he had given Mesut Ozil more support against racist attacks following the controversy over the player's photo with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

DFB president Reinhard Grindel, who previously conceded making mistakes in handling the controversy, told Sunday tabloid Bild am Sonntag that he had not sought to make Ozil the scapegoat for Germany's disappointing first-round exit from the World Cup.

"In view of the racist attacks, I should have positioned myself more clearly in one or two areas and backed Mesut Ozil," Grindel said. "I should have found clear words. Such attacks are totally unacceptable. I'm sorry that Mesut Ozil felt abandoned by the DFB."

Ozil retired from Germany's national team last month when he defended his pre-World Cup meeting with Erdogan and was scathing of Grindel, the DFB, fans and media for what he said was racism in their treatment of people with Turkish roots.

"In the eyes of Grindel and his supporters, I am German when we win, but I am an immigrant when we lose," the Arsenal midfielder said at the time.

Grindel on Sunday rejected Ozil's accusation that he had made him responsible for the team's failure in Russia, saying it was "not right."

"For me, it is always clear that we win together and we lose together. To make one player responsible for the exit would be absurd," Grindel said.

Grindel also had criticism for team manager Oliver Bierhoff, saying there was too great a distance between the team and its management in Russia, and also suggested the slogan for the team, "Die Mannschaft" (The Team), was "very contrived."

The DFB president ruled out his own resignation, saying he had the league body's full support.

Associated Press
NEWS
DFB denies Ozil 'racism' claim
RELATED STORY
DFB president Grindel sorry Ozil felt 'deserted'
RELATED STORY
Germany makes Mesut Ozil the scapegoat for World Cup exit
RELATED STORY
Mesut Ozil, France's diverse WC squad, and Europe's...
RELATED STORY
Was Mesut Ozil right to retire from international football?
RELATED STORY
The Mesut Ozil story: A footballing power lets itself down
RELATED STORY
German football chief admits mistakes in handling Ozil photo
RELATED STORY
DFB chief slams Ozil, Gundogan photos with Turkish president
RELATED STORY
Ozil must explain Erdogan meeting, says DFB president
RELATED STORY
Erdogan backs Ozil over Germany stance
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us