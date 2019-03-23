×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Dier injury could open door to Rice

Omnisport
NEWS
News
15   //    23 Mar 2019, 06:00 IST
DeclanRice - cropped
England midfielder Declan Rice

Eric Dier's hip injury during the early stages of Friday's 5-0 thrashing of the Czech Republic could open the door to a first England start for Declan Rice.

West Ham midfielder Rice made his Three Lions debut from the bench as Raheem Sterling's hat-trick inspired an emphatic opening to Euro 2020 qualification for Gareth Southgate's side at Wembley.

The 20-year-old, who has switched allegiance from the Republic of Ireland, had been tipped in some quarters to start at the base of England's midfield, but Southgate opted for the international experience of Dier and dropped Jordan Henderson back to the holding role when Ross Barkley replaced the stricken Tottenham man.

"It's just a bit of a problem around the hip area, so he's not going to be right for Monday," Southgate told reporters, looking ahead to the Three Lions' next Group A assignment in Montenegro.

"It's best that he gets back to his club now."

Rice was the subject of pre-match controversy when old social media posts emerged of him apparently showing support for Irish Republican terrorist group the IRA.

He apologised for any offence caused and was given the backing of his manager, who insisted the decision to send Barkley on initially was purely tactical.

"We felt, having started the game the way we did, that Barkley was a better option at that moment in the game," Southgate said.

"He's a bit more of an attacking player, and I think we were not moving the ball through midfield as well as we wanted to, so that was the decision there."

Advertisement

Rice came on to enjoy a pressure-free debut alongside Callum Hudson-Odoi after Sterling had put the game to bed and was granted a largely positive reception from a buoyant home crowd.

"The third goal meant that he could enjoy it and breathe a little bit more when he went in, so it was a perfect game for him to come into, really, at that point, and similarly with Callum," Southgate said.

"I think he had an opportunity then to go and play with the freedom that he's shown all week, and I thought he displayed that."

Asked whether Rice was an option to start in Dier's stead in Podgorica, Southgate answered in the affirmative and ruled out calling for any replacements at this stage.

"Yes, I think we've got some good options to play players in different positions, so our intention at the moment is to go with the squad that we've got," he added.

"But we need to just check on the rest of the players over the next day or so to make sure there's no issues."

Omnisport
NEWS
Euro 2020 Qualifiers: 3 England newcomers who could impress
RELATED STORY
Rice wins first England call-up
RELATED STORY
Euro 2020 Qualification: 5 youngsters who could impress in this international break
RELATED STORY
Euro 2020 Qualifiers: England squad list and predicted line-up
RELATED STORY
Rice apologises for pro-IRA social media comments
RELATED STORY
After Ireland-England switch, Rice apologizes for IRA tweets
RELATED STORY
Neres, Rice, Zaniolo and the most exciting debutants of the international break
RELATED STORY
Gareth Southgate comes out in support of Declan Rice
RELATED STORY
Rice called up by England, a day after getting Ireland award
RELATED STORY
Dier trains with Spurs ahead of Dortmund game
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
African Cup of Nations
22 Mar MAL MOR 06:30 PM Malawi vs Morocco
Tomorrow BEN TOG 08:30 PM Benin vs Togo
Tomorrow CAP LES 08:30 PM Cape Verde Islands vs Lesotho
Tomorrow LIB SOU 10:30 PM Libya vs South Africa
European Qualifiers
Tomorrow SPA NOR 01:15 AM Spain vs Norway
Tomorrow ITA FIN 01:15 AM Italy vs Finland
International Friendlies 2019
Tomorrow FIJ MAU 08:30 AM Fiji vs Mauritius
Tomorrow FIJ MAU 08:30 AM Fiji vs Mauritius
Tomorrow CHI SOL 03:30 PM Chinese Taipei vs Solomon Islands
Tomorrow CHI SOL 03:30 PM Chinese Taipei vs Solomon Islands
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us