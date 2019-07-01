×
Dortmund sign Mateu Morey from Barcelona

Omnisport
NEWS
News
11   //    01 Jul 2019, 20:14 IST
mateu-morey-cropped
Mateu Morey (l) celebrates with Alejandro Marques

Borussia Dortmund have signed highly-rated teenager Mateu Morey from Barcelona.

The right-back,19, has agreed a five-year contract with the Bundesliga club and arrives on a free transfer after running down his deal at Barca.

Morey, who was also reportedly a target for Juventus and Manchester City, missed the entire 2018-19 season after suffering a serious knee injury but is now fully fit and set to be involved in Dortmund's pre-season.

"Borussia Dortmund are a fantastic club that place a lot of emphasis on youth. I'm confident that, with my individual qualities, I will have a lot to offer the club in the years to come," Morey said. 

"I want to integrate myself quickly, support my team and, above all, learn the language. Doing the latter will certainly make everything easier!"

Morey was part of Spain's Under-17 side that won the European Championship and triumphed in the 2016-17 UEFA Youth League with Barcelona. 

"Mateu Morey is a top defensive talent from the Barcelona academy, who possesses exceptional technical quality," Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said.  

"We see this transfer as one for the future and we are greatly looking forward to developing Mateu as part of our first-team squad."

It continues a busy close-season at Dortmund following the arrivals of Mats Hummels, Nico Schulz, Thorgan Hazard and Julian Brandt.

 

Bundesliga 2018-19 Barcelona
