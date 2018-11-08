×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Dzeko can do more, but so can all Roma players - Di Francesco

Omnisport
NEWS
News
19   //    08 Nov 2018, 04:18 IST
EdinDzeko - cropped
Roma striker Edin Dzeko

Edin Dzeko can "always do more" but Roma need to be more clinical as a team, according to coach Eusebio Di Francesco.

Roma on Wednesday claimed a 2-1 victory over 10-man CSKA Moscow to boost their chances of progressing from Group G in the Champions League, but Dzeko endured a disappointing outing in front of goal.

The Bosnia-Herzegovina international hit the target with just one of his five shots in Russia as the Serie A side needed goals from Kostas Manolas and Lorenzo Pellegrini to triumph.

Di Francesco felt Roma could have scored more than just two and believes the blame lies with the whole team, not just Dzeko.

"Edin can always do more because he is always dangerous. There were situations in which the team could've served him better," the Roma boss told Sky Sport Italia.

"Sometimes we can shoot and instead we pass. We must improve in this aspect, but we have so many young players that they'll improve with experience.

"It's a big result for us, but we could have done better at the end. We mustn't just settle for what we've got because we have the potential to do even more and I don't like us riding our luck."

CSKA drew level through Arnor Sigurdsson in the second half but a second yellow card for Hordur Magnusson effectively ended their hopes of securing an important point.

Viktor Goncharenko's side have now won just one of their past seven matches in all competitions and the coach refuses to get bogged down in their negative results.

Goncharenko said: "I wouldn't say we had a bad game. We were pressing well, attacking, had good spells, but looked too adventurous more often than we should have - especially after going down to 10 men.

"I wouldn't call it a crisis. Each game is a separate story. We need to be more consistent, but our team is young, which might be a reason for this situation."

Omnisport
NEWS
Roma boss Di Francesco hails 'extraordinary' Dzeko
RELATED STORY
Five-goal Roma can do much better, says Dzeko
RELATED STORY
Kluivert to get Roma chance as Di Francesco demands focus
RELATED STORY
Roma must work, work, work to improve on fine campaign,...
RELATED STORY
Pellegrini shines as Roma beats CSKA 3-1 in Champions League
RELATED STORY
'World's best' Alisson will be difficult to replace, says...
RELATED STORY
Dzeko scores stunning late goal as Roma beats Torino
RELATED STORY
Modric embraces Ballon d'Or chants as Di Francesco backs...
RELATED STORY
Roma on the up but improvement still needed for derby
RELATED STORY
Di Francesco denies racially abusing Costa
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us