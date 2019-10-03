Emery confident Pepe will deliver on 'amazing' ability at Arsenal

Arsenal forward Nicolas Pepe

Unai Emery remains convinced Nicolas Pepe will build a "big career" at Arsenal despite a string of indifferent performances in the Premier League.

French forward Pepe scored his first goal for the club in last month's win over Aston Villa, a second-half penalty at Emirates Stadium, but failed to impress in the drab 1-1 draw at Manchester United.

The 24-year-old old joined Arsenal from Lille for a reported £72million fee in August following two prolific Ligue 1 campaigns.

That form he showed in France is yet to translate to London but Emery remains firmly behind the club-record signing.

"I am sure that Pepe is an amazing player," the Gunners boss said. "I am sure he is going to have a big career here.

"He needs time but a lot of players when they came here, the first month, the first year is not easy for them.

"But I am going to work with him, to make the adaptation easier for Pepe and Dani Ceballos and other players."

Last time out in the @premierleague...



Nico came to the fore #MUNARS pic.twitter.com/xbwziWZLUM — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 30, 2019

Emery denied the added pressure of being the most expensive player in Arsenal's history has adversely affected the Ivory Coast international.

"The players are not thinking about the salary or what one club paid to use him," he said.

"For us, it's not thinking about pressure or no pressure. We are playing every time, as a coach or a player, under pressure. Being under pressure is because we are at a big club with a very demanding objective.

"Every player has been selected to be here and it's a privilege to be here.

"That privilege brings pressure, of course. But it’s positive. Not for the salary, not for how much the club paid for him. No, no, no."

Arsenal entertain Standard Liege in the Europa League on Thursday, ahead of Sunday's home meeting with Bournemouth in the Premier League.