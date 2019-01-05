Emery unsure of Cech's Arsenal future

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery does not know whether veteran goalkeeper Petr Cech will be at the Premier League club next season.

Cech is out of contract at the end of the campaign and the 36-year-old is facing an uncertain future in London.

He has found opportunities limited behind Bernd Leno, having started the season as Emery's first-choice keeper prior to a hamstring injury in September.

Cech is set to start Saturday's FA Cup clash against Blackpool and when asked about the Czech Republic international's future, Emery – who played down links with Real Madrid keeper Keylor Navas – told reporters: "I don't know now.

"This is a question for the club and the player to deal with our necessary things with the goalkeeper.

"But when he played at the start of the season, he did very well. He was very good behaviour, commitment and performance. Then when he had the injury Leno started playing with a big performance also and then he recovered his position on the bench.

"But I am happy with him. All situations like this, we will speak with the player and with the club but at the moment, I want his focus the same, each training, each match.

"He is going to play Saturday to give us his performance and then we are going to decide also within what is the best for him and for the club."

