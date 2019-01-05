×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Emery unsure of Cech's Arsenal future

Omnisport
NEWS
News
141   //    05 Jan 2019, 11:27 IST
PetrCech-cropped
Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery does not know whether veteran goalkeeper Petr Cech will be at the Premier League club next season.

Cech is out of contract at the end of the campaign and the 36-year-old is facing an uncertain future in London.

He has found opportunities limited behind Bernd Leno, having started the season as Emery's first-choice keeper prior to a hamstring injury in September.

Cech is set to start Saturday's FA Cup clash against Blackpool and when asked about the Czech Republic international's future, Emery – who played down links with Real Madrid keeper Keylor Navas – told reporters: "I don't know now.

"This is a question for the club and the player to deal with our necessary things with the goalkeeper.

"But when he played at the start of the season, he did very well. He was very good behaviour, commitment and performance. Then when he had the injury Leno started playing with a big performance also and then he recovered his position on the bench.

"But I am happy with him. All situations like this, we will speak with the player and with the club but at the moment, I want his focus the same, each training, each match.

"He is going to play Saturday to give us his performance and then we are going to decide also within what is the best for him and for the club."

 

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal
Omnisport
NEWS
Emery fails to assure Ramsey of Arsenal future
RELATED STORY
5 Arsenal players who may have no future under Unai Emery
RELATED STORY
Emery denies Arsenal want Navas from Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: 3 changes Unai Emery needs to...
RELATED STORY
Emery unsure of Arsenal's title chances
RELATED STORY
Unai Emery is building his legacy at Arsenal
RELATED STORY
5 upgrades at Arsenal under Unai Emery
RELATED STORY
Emery unsure on Arsenal's title chances
RELATED STORY
Arsenal v Watford Review- Why Gunners will keep on...
RELATED STORY
Emery: Arsenal need Mesut Ozil
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 22
12 Jan WES ARS 06:00 PM West Ham vs Arsenal
12 Jan BRI LIV 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool
12 Jan BUR FUL 08:30 PM Burnley vs Fulham
12 Jan CAR HUD 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs Huddersfield Town
12 Jan CRY WAT 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Watford
12 Jan LEI SOU 08:30 PM Leicester City vs Southampton
12 Jan CHE NEW 11:00 PM Chelsea vs Newcastle
13 Jan EVE AFC 07:45 PM Everton vs AFC Bournemouth
13 Jan TOT MAN 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Manchester United
15 Jan MAN WOL 01:30 AM Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
AFC Asian Cup 2019
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us