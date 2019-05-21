×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

England's Parris joins Champions League winners Lyon

Omnisport
NEWS
News
16   //    21 May 2019, 18:12 IST
Nikita Parris
Manchester City's Nikita Parris playing for England

England international Nikita Parris has completed her move from Manchester City to Lyon on a free transfer.

Parris, 25, announced her decision to leave City after five years at the club this month, having been crowned the Football Writers' Association's women's player of the year.

And on Tuesday her move to Lyon, who beat Barcelona to win a fourth consecutive Women's Champions League title, was confirmed.

"I'm so excited, it's the biggest club team in the world for women's football," Parris said to Sky Sports. "There's no better way to kick on my career than to play for this team.

"I'm so excited to play with some of the best players in the world and show what I can do on the football pitch against some of the greatest teams as well.

"I was torn because obviously you want to make sure that you pick the right team but ultimately when Lyon come in for you it's not a team you turn down and I knew if I was to turn it down it would be a massive regret."

Parris will join England team-mate Lucy Bronze at the club, with both players included in Phil Neville's squad for the upcoming World Cup, which is hosted by France.

Lyon also boast the inaugural women's Ballon d'Or winner Ada Hegerberg, who scored an 18-minute hat-trick to down Barcelona in the Champions League final.

Advertisement
Hegerberg hat-trick earns Lyon sixth Women's Champions League title
RELATED STORY
Lyon set up Women's Champions League final against Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Champions League winners: Every edition's winner since 1992/93
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: Lyon vs Barcelona- Preview, Team News, Key Players & Prediction
RELATED STORY
Lyon stymie Barça in 1st leg of Champions League tie
RELATED STORY
Is English Premier League the best league in the world right now?
RELATED STORY
Europa League 2 - Saviour of European Football
RELATED STORY
Lyon v Barcelona: Match Preview, Team News, Predicted XI | Champions League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League: Twitter clip demonstrates Messi’s leadership quality against Lyon
RELATED STORY
Lille maintains Champions League push as rival Lyon loses
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us