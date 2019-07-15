Extra time, Super Over and boundaries – England's dramatic World Cup wins

England's World Cup wins

England are getting used to needing more than just regulation to win World Cups.

An extraordinary victory over New Zealand at Lord's on Sunday saw England secure their maiden Cricket World Cup title.

But not even 50 overs each could separate the teams, and they were also level after the Super Over. Hitting more boundaries was what gave England their triumph.

They have now won a FIFA World Cup, a Rugby World Cup and a Cricket World Cup, and each one took a little extra.

1966 FIFA World Cup final – England 4 West Germany 2 (after extra time)

This remains England's only FIFA World Cup crown and it only came after late drama and what would have been heartbreak had the result gone the other way.

Helmut Haller put West Germany ahead at Wembley before Geoff Hurst's header brought England level in the 18th minute.

But just as Martin Peters' close-range finish looked set to be the winner, Wolfgang Weber scrambled in an equaliser.

Hurst's 101st-minute goal has remained controversial to this day – the effort appearing not to cross the line after bouncing down off the crossbar – and he later sealed England's win.

2003 Rugby World Cup final – Australia 17 England 20 (after extra time)

The boots of Jonny Wilkinson would settle England's first and thus far only Rugby World Cup title, but only after a huge battle in Sydney.

Lote Tuqiri scored the opening try after taking a high Stephen Larkham kick in the corner, but three penalties from the brilliant Wilkinson put England 9-5 ahead before Jason Robinson went over.

Elton Flatley's kicking brought Australia back into the game and his penalty with seconds remaining forced extra time.

A 45-metre penalty from Wilkinson put England ahead again, only for Flatley to respond for the hosts.

The final moment fittingly belonged to Wilkinson, who used his right foot to kick the match-winning drop-goal.

2019 Cricket World Cup final – New Zealand 241-8 & 15-1 England 241 & 15-0 (England win on boundary count)

Perhaps the most extraordinary of the three happened at Lord's on Sunday.

The Black Caps elected to bat and managed 241-8 from their 50 overs, thanks to decent contributions from Henry Nicholls (55) and Tom Latham (47).

Ben Stokes (84 not out) and Jos Buttler (59) led England's response. They needed 15 off the final over and Stokes hit a six before getting six more when he inadvertently deflected a ball to the boundary rope with his bat when diving to make a second run. More drama followed, however, with run outs on the final two balls leading to a tie.

England made 15 from their Super Over and New Zealand did likewise, Martin Guptill run out when coming back for a second – and match-winning – run off the final ball, sparking wild celebrations for the hosts.

A World Cup title decided by the finest of margins.#CWC19Final pic.twitter.com/iJUO7ElW8L — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 14, 2019