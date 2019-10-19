FA Cup qualifier abandoned after alleged racist abuse sparks walk-off

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 11 // 19 Oct 2019, 22:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

A Premier League matchball with with "No Room for Racism" slogan

The FA Cup qualifier between Haringey Borough and Yeovil Town was abandoned on Saturday due to alleged racist abuse.

Boro players walked off the pitch in the 64th minute of the fourth-round qualifier, a few moments after conceding the opening goal of the game.

Following a lengthy delay, confirmation came that the match had been abandoned, with Boro's Cameroonian goalkeeper Douglas Pajetat allegedly a victim of abuse from some Yeovil supporters.

Omnisport understands the goalkeeper had bottles thrown at him and was spat at, before Boro's coaching staff instigated the walk-off.

A statement from the home side on social media confirmed alleged racist abuse was the reason for the abandonment.

"Sorry for the late update but wanted to make sure we gave correct information," Boro's Twitter post read. "Game has been abandoned following racial abuse. Horrendous afternoon.

"It must be said that 99.9 per cent of @YTFC [Yeovil Town] fans are also disgusted by what's happened as much as we are. One club, one community."

Players from both teams then returned to the pitch in what Yeovil described as "a show of solidarity".

The players of both sides return to the pitch as a show of solidarity. #YTFC pic.twitter.com/yAlV44MYrf — Yeovil Town FC (@YTFC) October 19, 2019

Advertisement

The incident came at the end of a week when racism within football was at the forefront of the conversation, with England's Euro 2020 qualifier in Bulgaria twice stopped due to abuse from the stands.

UEFA charged Bulgaria in the aftermath of Monday's match, referencing chants and Nazi salutes that were caught on camera.

Bulgarian Football Union president Borislav Mihaylov resigned after being urged to stand down by Bulgarian prime minister Boyko Borissov.

Head coach Krasimir Balakov, who initially claimed not to have heard the abuse before apologising, later also quit, although his departure was attributed to "unsatisfactory" performances.

Premier League clubs again promoted their "No Room for Racism" campaign at matches this weekend.