Filipe Luis won't decide Atletico Madrid future until after Copa America

Atletico Madrid left-back Filipe Luis

Filipe Luis will not decide his Atletico Madrid future until after the Copa America.

The left-back is part of Brazil's squad for the tournament having been selected ahead of Real Madrid's Marcelo.

Filipe Luis, who returned to Atletico in 2015 following a season at Chelsea, will be a free agent by the end of the Copa America as his contract is expiring.

Barcelona are reportedly keen on the 33-year-old but he wants to stay focused on helping his country triumph on home soil.

"On the interest of other clubs, obviously my contract ends," Filipe Luis told reporters. "I have both the possibility of staying at Atletico and leaving.

"And the doors are open but, as I have said, I already talked with the club and I have already said that I will not speculate.

"I will not say yes to any club before finishing the Copa America, first out of respect for the national team and for my concentration."

Brazil start their Copa America campaign on Friday against Bolivia, but they will be without injured superstar Neymar.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward hurt his right ankle during a friendly against Qatar and has been ruled out of the tournament, with Chelsea's Willian called up as his replacement.

"We do not have another Neymar in Brazil. The quality and the difference he makes on the field is unique and he is a different player," Filipe Luis added.

"He is a player that means the opposing team has to use two or three players to stop him. He is a genius on the field. Everything he does, he does differently. He is not afraid, he is cheeky.

"Sure, losing Neymar is complicated. A lot of people think that's not [the case], but obviously the quality that Neymar has does not exist in another player right now in Brazilian football. But all the players here are prepared the same way, so [that] can help.

"David Neres is a great player. He's new, he's just starting out in the Brazilian national team, but we see that in him. We see what he wants. He is fast, goes up, is not afraid to face the opponent, and this helps a lot.

"We need these players without fear, who do not lose confidence and go up every moment. To score goals and open the opposing defence, we need this boldness from the front players."