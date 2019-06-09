×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Formiga in seventh heaven as Brazilian sets World Cup records

Omnisport
NEWS
News
25   //    09 Jun 2019, 19:54 IST
Formiga - cropped
Formiga set a new World Cup record

Veteran Brazilian Formiga became the first player to appear at seven editions of the Women's World Cup and the oldest to feature in the tournament when she lined up against Jamaica on Sunday.

The 41-year-old midfielder plays her club football for Paris Saint-Germain and came out of international retirement to give herself a chance of being involved in this summer's tournament.

She was duly selected by Brazil boss Vadao, who did not hesitate to put her at the base of his midfield for the team's opening Group C match in Grenoble.

Her inclusion in the starting XI at 41 years and 98 days saw her overtake Christie Rampone's record. Rampone played for United States in the 2015 competition at the age of 40 years and 12 days,

In the men's game, the record for the most World Cup selections is jointly held by German great Lothar Matthaus and the Mexican pair of Antonio Carbajal and Rafael Marquez, who each played in five tournaments.

In the Women's World Cup, Japan's Homare Sawa played in six tournaments for her country.

Formiga's first World Cup came in 1995 and the closest she has come to being a champion was in 2007 when Brazil lost to Germany in the final.

Advertisement
Norway, Haaland smash U20 World Cup records
RELATED STORY
Women's World Cup 2019: Netherlands Women's Football Squad, Preview, and Predictions
RELATED STORY
Women's World Cup: Everything you need to know
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup flashback: 10 upsets that shocked the world
RELATED STORY
Top 15 Almost Unbreakable Records In The World Soccer History
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup: 10 records that might never be broken
RELATED STORY
5 World Cup records both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will never break
RELATED STORY
5 greatest footballers to have never won the FIFA World Cup
RELATED STORY
Top 10 Most Exhilarating goals in World Cup history
RELATED STORY
Women's World Cup 2019: France Squad, Preview and Predictions
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us