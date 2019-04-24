×
Frank Lampard charged with misconduct by FA

Omnisport
NEWS
News
24   //    24 Apr 2019, 22:48 IST
Frank Lampard
Derby County boss Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association (FA) after Derby County's Championship game against Birmingham City.

Lampard confronted referee Simon Hooper after a 2-2 draw last Friday, the Derby boss feeling his side had been denied a penalty.

"The players gave everything and if we'd got the clear penalty on Craig Bryson, it would have won a very tight game," Lampard told reporters.

Lampard has until 18:00 BST on Monday to respond to an FA charge that alleges "his language and/or behaviour on the field of play after the conclusion of the fixture amounts to improper conduct".

It is the second time this season Lampard, in his first campaign as a manager, has been in trouble with the FA.

In September the former Chelsea and England midfielder accepted a fine of £2,000 after he was sent off during a defeat to Rotherham United.

Derby are on track to qualify for the play-offs, with Lampard's side sixth in the table and with a game in hand over seventh-placed Middlesbrough.

