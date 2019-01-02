×
Giants GM Dave Gettleman: Odell Beckham Jr. will be back

02 Jan 2019
Beckham-Odell-USNews-112518-ftr-getty
Odell Beckham Jr.

New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman has poured cold water on talk of them trading Odell Beckham Jr., but shed no light on Eli Manning's future.

Despite injuries and some inconsistent performances, Beckham enjoyed another strong year in 2018 as he finished the season with 1,053 yards receiving and six touchdowns. He also threw for two touchdowns.

There had been talk of him being traded prior to signing a five-year, $95million extension in August, and a ProFootballTalk report recently suggested the San Francisco 49ers could be interested in making a deal for the receiver this offseason.

However, Gettleman is adamant Beckham will remain a Giant, telling reporters: "We didn't sign him to trade him, if that's what you're asking.

When asked if that means Beckham will be back with the Giants in 2019, Gettleman replied: "You heard what I said."

Manning's status is a little murkier, though.  Gettleman said he had a sit down with the 37-year-old quarterback, but declined to reveal the details of his conversation with the two-time Super Bowl champion.

"It was a very honest and up-front conversation," Gettleman said. "We're trying to build sustained success. That takes brutal honesty and tough decisions."

Gettleman praised Manning's ability as a thrower, but his 4,299 passing yards with 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions did not help the Giants make the playoffs.

The last time the Giants saw postseason action was in 2016, when they were knocked out in the Wild Card round. They have not won a playoff game since their Super Bowl XLVI triumph at the end of the 2011 season.

