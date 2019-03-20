×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Giggs fires back at Ibrahimovic's 'Circle of Ferguson' jibe

Omnisport
NEWS
News
194   //    20 Mar 2019, 03:31 IST
ZlatanIbrahimovicRyanGiggs - cropped
Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Ryan Giggs

Ryan Giggs sarcastically suggested Zlatan Ibrahimovic might know Manchester United better than he and his Class of 92 team-mates in response to the enigmatic Swede claiming they are a negative influence on their former club.

Ibrahimovic played for United for a season-and-a-half under Jose Mourinho before joining LA Galaxy 12 months ago.

The 37-year-old claimed Mourinho and United midfielder Paul Pogba were among those hindered by a desire to hark back to the glory days under Alex Ferguson, who stepped down after winning a 13th league title in 2012-13.

Ibrahimovic reserved particular criticism for the likes of Giggs, Paul Scholes and Gary Neville and their negative takes on the Mourinho era while working as media pundits, labelling them "the Circle of Ferguson".

Wales manager Giggs, who is United's all-time record appearance maker, offered a withering response at a news conference on Tuesday.

"Only Nicky [Butt] is connected with the club now but when you play over 2,000 games between us, we are going to have an opinion," he said.

"Sometimes it's positive, sometimes negative, but I don't think that has any bearing on results or anything.

"We're supporters, like other former players in the media. That's what football is about, having different opinions. But he [Ibrahimovic] obviously knows more about the club than us."

Advertisement

Giggs starred in the United team that famously won the treble in 1999, collecting the Champions League and FA Cup alongside the Premier League title.

Neighbours Manchester City remain in contention for all of those honours this time around, having already retained the EFL Cup via a penalty shoot-out win over Chelsea.

"I've got enough to worry about, please don't bring that up," Giggs chuckled.

"They're a fantastic team, aren't they? They've already got one and United going out of the FA Cup makes it a little bit easier for them.

"They've got a long way to go but just like us in the treble season, you need a lot of things to go for you.

"That bit of luck, which they had at the weekend [in a 3-2 comeback win over Swansea City in the FA Cup quarter-finals]. But they are a brilliant team. It will be interesting to see what they can achieve."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
Giggs, Scholes and Beckham met Ferguson's standards because of Harrison – 'Class of '92' graduate Casper
RELATED STORY
Manchester United news: Sir Alex Ferguson reveals why the club failed to sign legendary defender Paolo Maldini
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 7 reasons why Ole Gunnar Solskjaer must become the full-time manager of Manchester United
RELATED STORY
One of the greatest coaches of our time - Ferguson hails Harrison contribution
RELATED STORY
5 of the greatest challenges overcome by Alex Ferguson at Manchester United
RELATED STORY
6 controversies Sir Alex Ferguson had as Manchester United manager
RELATED STORY
Five players who have felt the curse of the number 7 shirt at Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Top 6 Duos to have played under Sir Alex Ferguson
RELATED STORY
Solskjaer to United: Other Ferguson pupils who became teachers
RELATED STORY
5 club legends that fans would love to come back as managers
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 32
30 Mar FUL MAN 06:00 PM Fulham vs Manchester City
30 Mar BRI SOU 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton
30 Mar BUR WOL 08:30 PM Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
30 Mar CRY HUD 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Huddersfield Town
30 Mar LEI AFC 08:30 PM Leicester City vs AFC Bournemouth
30 Mar MAN WAT 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Watford
30 Mar WES EVE 11:00 PM West Ham vs Everton
31 Mar CAR CHE 06:35 PM Cardiff City vs Chelsea
31 Mar LIV TOT 09:00 PM Liverpool vs Tottenham
02 Apr ARS NEW 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us