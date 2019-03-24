×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Giggs hails blend of youth and experience

Omnisport
NEWS
News
26   //    24 Mar 2019, 22:54 IST
brooksjames-cropped
David Brooks and Daniel James in action for Wales

Ryan Giggs hailed the blend of youth and experience that helped Wales earn a 1-0 win over Slovakia in the opening game of their European 2020 qualifier. 

Daniel James' goal after five minutes at Cardiff City Stadium proved to be decisive and the 21-year-old winger was the stand-out player throughout an afternoon on which Wales were worthy winners against Pavel Hapal's men.

While Gareth Bale was a closely marked man, James thrived on the space afforded to him and fellow youngsters David Brooks and Harry Wilson, who were also impressive. 

Giggs was satisfied after seeing his faith in his young players repaid, while the likes of Bale, Joe Allen and substitute Ashley Williams helped were on hand to add a little extra know-how.

"There were so many outstanding performances and we dug in at the end to get that clean sheet," Giggs told Sky Sports.

"In the first half we showed real composure. We rode our luck a little bit in the second half and I thought we could have scored a few more in the first but some of the play was fantastic, paired with great determination.

"We have got a great group of older players and younger players. We have got a lot of talent in the squad too so we will always create chances.

"It wasn't easy at the end but Ashley Williams came on to see us home and give us that experience."

Advertisement

Bale said Giggs' young charges have bought into the ethos that helped Wales reach Euro 2016, and underlined the importance of staying strong in defence.

"Everyone put in a shift," said the Real Madrid forward. "That's what we're used to now, the minimum requirement is you give 100 per cent.

"All the lads showed that – even the younger ones who weren't in the last campaigns.

"Even before the Euros and in the Euros, we built on a good solid defence and the whole team works hard together in units and we know we're always going to nick a goal. Today it was Dan and it was a great strike.

"It's what we needed. In the second half we came under a lot of pressure but we started the game well, got the early goal, and when we shut up shop we know how to do it."

Omnisport
NEWS
Giggs, Scholes and Beckham met Ferguson's standards because of Harrison – 'Class of '92' graduate Casper
RELATED STORY
Giggs backs Ramsey to emulate Bale
RELATED STORY
Giggs fires back at Ibrahimovic's 'Circle of Ferguson' jibe
RELATED STORY
Wales fresh for Slovakia clash – Giggs
RELATED STORY
'Cristiano Ronaldo is the best professional I have played with', says Ryan Giggs
RELATED STORY
Ryan Giggs gives his verdict on Ronaldo-Messi debate; reveals key difference between the two
RELATED STORY
Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs reveals the greatest team he ever faced in his career
RELATED STORY
5 top footballers who have played in five or more European clubs
RELATED STORY
One of the greatest coaches of our time - Ferguson hails Harrison contribution
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo had it too - Giggs says Bale critics nothing new at Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
African Cup of Nations
FT SEN MAD
2 - 0
 Senegal vs Madagascar
European Qualifiers
Tomorrow AND ALB 01:15 AM Andorra vs Albania
Tomorrow FRA ICE 01:15 AM France vs Iceland
Tomorrow ARM FIN 10:30 PM Armenia vs Finland
International Friendlies 2019
27 Mar MOR ARG 12:30 AM Morocco vs Argentina
27 Mar CZE BRA 01:15 AM Czech Republic vs Brazil
27 Mar ALG TUN 01:15 AM Algeria vs Tunisia
27 Mar GIB EST 01:15 AM Gibraltar vs Estonia
27 Mar UNI CHI 05:25 AM United States vs Chile
27 Mar PER EL- 06:30 AM Peru vs El Salvador
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us