Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Gotze facing fight for first-team football at Borussia Dortmund

Omnisport
NEWS
News
301   //    12 Sep 2018, 21:08 IST
mario gotze - cropped
Borussia Dortmund's Mario Gotze

Lucien Favre has made it clear Mario Gotze faces a fight for first-team football at Borussia Dortmund this season.

The Germany international was taken off after 64 minutes of the 2-1 DFB-Pokal win at Greuther Furth last month and then failed to get off the bench in his side's opening two Bundesliga games of the season.

Favre used a 4-3-3 system in those matches, a 0-0 draw at Hannover and a 4-1 win over RB Leipzig, with Mahmoud Dahoud, Axel Witsel and Thomas Delaney preferred in midfield.

And the Dortmund head coach admits it is difficult to fit Gotze into his side given his other options for the central roles.

"I think it depends on our system," he told a news conference. "I said that it would take time for us to find our best team and our best system. There are a lot of tactical decisions to be made.

"We have to tell the truth. Mario can play in a central position. He can play in our 4-3-3 system. You have to play athletically and with a lot of dedication.

"Against Leipzig and Hannover, we played with three players in central midfield. Mario can play in one of those positions, but we have many players that can play there.

"We have eight or nine players there, and we have [Shinji] Kagawa and Marco Reus and Mario. There are many players. It's a fact."

Gotze has struggled for regular first-team football since his return to Dortmund from Bayern in 2016, with fitness problems partly behind him making only 28 league starts in the last two seasons.

Dortmund host Eintracht Frankfurt in their next Bundesliga match on Friday.

Topics you might be interested in:
Bundesliga 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
Mario Gotze - The forgotten 'next big thing'
RELATED STORY
Schurrle in talks to leave Borussia Dortmund
RELATED STORY
Gotze opens up on Guardiola and 'footballing father' Klopp
RELATED STORY
Gotze to use World Cup snub as motivation
RELATED STORY
Axel Witsel agrees Borussia Dortmund deal
RELATED STORY
Borussia Dortmund's Season Opening exclusively on...
RELATED STORY
Video: Borussia Dortmund’s Jeremy Toljan sends out...
RELATED STORY
Borussia Dortmund's Season Opening pleases young and old...
RELATED STORY
Borussia Dortmund 4 RB Leipzig 1: BVB come from behind to...
RELATED STORY
Castro swaps Dortmund for Stuttgart
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Matches Points Table
Week 3
15 Sep BOR EIN 12:00 AM Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt
15 Sep BAY BAY 07:00 PM Bayern München vs Bayer Leverkusen
15 Sep RB- HAN 07:00 PM RB Leipzig vs Hannover 96
15 Sep MAI AUG 07:00 PM Mainz 05 vs Augsburg
15 Sep WOL HER 07:00 PM Wolfsburg vs Hertha BSC
15 Sep FOR HOF 07:00 PM Fortuna Düsseldorf vs Hoffenheim
15 Sep BOR SCH 10:00 PM Borussia M'gladbach vs Schalke 04
16 Sep WER NUR 07:00 PM Werder Bremen vs Nürnberg
16 Sep FRE STU 09:30 PM Freiburg vs Stuttgart
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us