Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Gotze to use World Cup snub as motivation

Omnisport
NEWS
News
154   //    05 Aug 2018, 17:02 IST
MarioGotze - cropped
Mario Gotze in action for Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund attacking midfielder Mario Gotze plans to use his World Cup snub as motivation to push himself to new heights.

Gotze scored the extra-time winner as Germany overcame Argentina 1-0 in the 2014 World Cup final in Brazil, but his career has since tailed off due to injuries and "metabolic disturbances".

The 26-year-old managed 23 Bundesliga appearances in 2017-18, just two fewer than he accumulated across the previous two campaigns.

However, he was unable to earn a place in Joachim Low's squad for Russia 2018 and found it tough to take.

"I have to grow from that. I have to accept it as an experience that can help me tackle the future and reach the next level," Gotze told Welt am Sonntag.

"I knew about it a day beforehand, but I had a feeling before that. When I was not selected for the friendlies against Spain and Brazil at the end of March I thought it could happen.

"So it was not completely surprising for me, but it was still hard."

Germany's defence came to a shock end in the group stage when they went down 2-0 to South Korea, having bounced back from an opening loss to Mexico by beating Sweden.

It represented Germany's earliest World Cup exit since 1938, but Gotze warned against being too critical of the team.

"After the win against Sweden I thought, 'Yes, now they are on track.' It's hard to judge why it didn't work," he said.

"But I don't think you should speak badly of the team now, because they were simply too successful in recent years and will probably be back in the future. We shouldn't forget that."

Topics you might be interested in:
Bundesliga 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
Guardiola tells Sane to use World Cup snub as motivation
RELATED STORY
Stoger lauds Gotze and Reus partnership
RELATED STORY
Gotze opens up on Guardiola and 'footballing father' Klopp
RELATED STORY
Robert Lewandowski: a journey from Warsaw to Munich
RELATED STORY
World Cup winner Howedes joins Lokomotiv Moscow
RELATED STORY
Pulisic inspired by Mbappe's World Cup performance
RELATED STORY
Julian Nagelsmann: Is Mini-Mourinho worth the hype?
RELATED STORY
5 players to watch out for in Europe this season
RELATED STORY
5 things you probably didn't know about Alphonso Davies
RELATED STORY
Pavard not needed as Boateng replacement - Rummenigge
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Bundesliga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
25 Aug BAY HOF 12:00 AM Bayern München vs Hoffenheim
25 Aug HER NUR 07:00 PM Hertha BSC vs Nürnberg
25 Aug WER HAN 07:00 PM Werder Bremen vs Hannover 96
25 Aug FRE EIN 07:00 PM Freiburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt
25 Aug WOL SCH 07:00 PM Wolfsburg vs Schalke 04
25 Aug FOR AUG 07:00 PM Fortuna Düsseldorf vs Augsburg
25 Aug BOR BAY 10:00 PM Borussia M'gladbach vs Bayer Leverkusen
26 Aug MAI STU 07:00 PM Mainz 05 vs Stuttgart
26 Aug BOR RB- 09:30 PM Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Europa League 2017-18
Contact Us Advertise with Us