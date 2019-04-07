×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Guardiola: Almost impossible for City to win quadruple

Omnisport
NEWS
News
58   //    07 Apr 2019, 01:50 IST
PepGuardiola - cropped
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola sought to temper quadruple talk after his Manchester City side edged into the FA Cup final with a battling 1-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion at Wembley.

Gabriel Jesus' superbly crafted fourth-minute opener suggested a canter for the reigning Premier League champions but City struggled for their fluent best thereafter.

Nevertheless, they secured a return to England's national stadium – where Raheem Sterling dispatched the decisive penalty to see off Chelsea in an EFL Cup final shoot-out in February – and will remain in London ahead of Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final first leg at Tottenham.

Liverpool's relentless form means the battle for the Premier League looks set to go to the wire, even as City's fate remains in their own hands with six matches remaining.

Addressing a news conference immediately after his team's second-half slog, Guardiola suggested he had seen fresh evidence that an unprecedented clean sweep of major honours will prove a bridge too far.

"I will announce you something - it is almost impossible to win the quadruple, almost," he said. "Put it in the headlines, guys.

"Surviving until this stage of the competitions is already a miracle, that is why it is incredible what these players have done."

From Kyle Walker's fortune in escaping a red card for appearing to aim a headbutt at Alireza Jahanbakhsh, to a prolonged exchange of views with Raheem Sterling on the field at full-time, Guardiola was given plenty of cause for consternation by his players.

Advertisement

Nevertheless, he once again praised their endeavours in not allowing standards to slip after winning the Premier League with a record 100-point haul last season.

"The year after, when you have the tendency to be arrogant or a little more presumptuous, still we are there," he said.

"That's why it's incredible what these players have done before. Every game we lose players but that is normal when you play a lot of games. We are going to try until the end every game."

Guardiola counts Walker among that number, stating the England right-back was withdrawn at half-time due to back pain and not to spare him following a booking collected during the Jahanbakhsh incident.

Top scorer Sergio Aguero did not make the matchday squad at Wembley, having also sat out the midweek win over Cardiff City, but is to resume training on Sunday and will be assessed ahead of the Tottenham match.

A more positive fitness story for City came on the opposite flank to Walker as Benjamin Mendy completed 79 minutes on his first start following knee surgery in November.

"It was a long, long time he didn't play one single game," Guardiola added, having lost left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko to a hamstring strain against Cardiff.

"He is back training just one or two weeks. We have a lot of problems in the defensive part, especially the full-backs.

"So, he started a bit like this, like that [up and down]. But after he played confidently and in the second half he played better."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City
Omnisport
NEWS
Will Manchester City win the quadruple?
RELATED STORY
Manchester City: 3 reasons why the Sky Blues can win the quadruple this season 
RELATED STORY
Man City can't think of the quadruple, says Guardiola
RELATED STORY
Not even Ferguson's Man United won a quadruple, says Guardiola
RELATED STORY
Manchester City quadruple 'nearly impossible', says De Bruyne
RELATED STORY
Can Manchester City Win the Quadruple? Analyzing Their Shot at History
RELATED STORY
Guardiola keen to take pressure off as City hunt down quadruple
RELATED STORY
Could Manchester City win the quadruple?
RELATED STORY
Guardiola: Man City ready for long run-in after international break
RELATED STORY
'Ah, s***!' - Guardiola on Liverpool's 'terrible challenge' to Man City
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us