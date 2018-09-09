Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Guardiola or me better for Man United than Mourinho – Cantona

Omnisport
NEWS
News
1.00K   //    09 Sep 2018, 15:07 IST
guardiolamourinho - cropped
Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho share a laugh

Pep Guardiola is a far better fit to manage Manchester United than the "no fun" Jose Mourinho, according to Old Trafford favourite Eric Cantona, who even suggested he would be a superior option in the dugout.

United finished 19 points behind Manchester City last season as Guardiola's cavalier tactics tore through the Premier League.

The former Barcelona boss and his ex-Real Madrid rival have both won two major trophies in their current posts, but the pressure is on Mourinho following a poor start to the new campaign.

Cantona, while convinced United will "always be great", is unimpressed with their present playing style, comparing it unfavourably with the freedom afforded across town.

"The manager has them playing the wrong way for the fans. No fun, no creativity," the Red Devils great told the Daily Mail.

"I like Mourinho. He has a good personality but not for United – they should have Guardiola as coach.

"He should be there, but he is doing magic with that other club. The club I cannot name.

"I joke about Manchester City but they are playing great football. It's just that I think Guardiola should be at United.

"He is the spiritual child of Johan Cruyff – he played under Cruyff at Barcelona and learned everything from him. He's the only person who should be at United."

The only person, that is, aside from Cantona himself, with the now-actor revealing his interest in emulating legendary former boss Alex Ferguson.

"I would like to coach," he said. "If [United] called me, I would go. I would enjoy it.

"They know where I am. Then we would play creative football once again."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
Only Manchester United players can judge Mourinho -...
RELATED STORY
Are Manchester United better off without Jose Mourinho?
RELATED STORY
Pep Guardiola backs Jose Mourinho to turn things around
RELATED STORY
Are Manchester United finished this season?
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer roundup: Man City swoop in for...
RELATED STORY
Make or break season for Jose Mourinho
RELATED STORY
5 ways Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho are tactically...
RELATED STORY
Is the writing on the wall for José Mourinho at...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United still top team - Guardiola defends...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: Mourinho suffering the consequences of...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 5
15 Sep TOT LIV 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
15 Sep AFC LEI 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
15 Sep CHE CAR 07:30 PM Chelsea vs Cardiff City
15 Sep HUD CRY 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace
15 Sep MAN FUL 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Fulham
15 Sep NEW ARS 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
15 Sep WAT MAN 10:00 PM Watford vs Manchester United
16 Sep WOL BUR 06:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
16 Sep EVE WES 08:30 PM Everton vs West Ham
18 Sep SOU BRI 12:30 AM Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us