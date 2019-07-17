×
Guardiola: Sane can fulfil his potential with Man City

Omnisport
NEWS
News
47   //    17 Jul 2019, 21:48 IST
Sane - cropped
Leroy Sane and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola is aiming to convince Leroy Sane to stay at Manchester City amid interest from Bayern Munich, insisting the club can help the winger fulfil his potential.

Sane has been heavily linked with a move to the Bundesliga champions in this transfer window, with Bayern having confirmed their interest.

The Germany international came off the bench to set up a Raheem Sterling goal on Wednesday, as City cruised to a 4-1 win over West Ham in the Premier League Asia Trophy.

And Guardiola did not shy away from acknowledging his wish for Sane – who scored 16 goals in all competitions last season – to remain at City.

"I have said many times that we want people to be happy here and we want to help Leroy to reach his potential," Guardiola told a news conference.

"He's a great player with incredible quality."

One player who has left City is Vincent Kompany, with the defender having called time on his 11-year stint in Manchester at the end of last season.

Kompany has returned to his former club Anderlecht in a player-manager role, leaving City without a club captain, and Guardiola revealed a new skipper will only be chosen when all of his players have returned to pre-season training.

"We will choose the captain," Guardiola said. "We will wait until everyone is back and they will choose their captain."

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Bundesliga 2018-19 Manchester City
