×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Guardiola suggests De Bruyne's season could be over after Spurs injury

Omnisport
NEWS
News
90   //    20 Apr 2019, 20:08 IST
kdb-cropped
Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola suggested Kevin De Bruyne could miss the rest of the season after suffering an injury in Saturday's 1-0 win over Tottenham.

De Bruyne's campaign has been ravaged by injuries, with successive knee ligament problems forcing him to miss most of the first half of the season.

The Belgian was also absent for the majority of March due to a thigh issue, before hitting a strong run of form upon his return, particularly standing out with three assists in Wednesday's 4-3 Champions League win over Spurs – though that was not enough to send City into the semi-finals.

De Bruyne was bright again in the first half on Saturday, but he appeared to strain something around his left knee while taking a shot just before the break, and Guardiola suspects he could be forced to sit out the rest of 2018-19, including May's FA Cup final showdown with Watford.

When asked about the severity of De Bruyne's injury, Guardiola said: "I don't know, but if he went out it's because of something muscular.

"It's normal after injuries and after these last three or four games playing a lot of minutes without preparation, because when they come back from injuries and train properly to be ready to take a game every three days and that's what happens.

"It's a pity, because now we arrive in the best moment of the season and we are going to miss him for these four days and maybe the FA Cup, but we'll see tomorrow [Sunday]."

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City
Advertisement
Guardiola: Spurs and United games decisive in City's season
RELATED STORY
Guardiola confirms hamstring injury for De Brunye
RELATED STORY
Guardiola happy for Aguero to retain spot-kick duties despite Spurs miss
RELATED STORY
Kane could be out for the season, says Pochettino
RELATED STORY
De Bruyne suffers another injury in blow to Manchester City's title challenge
RELATED STORY
Why Ben Chilwell could be much sought after this transfer window
RELATED STORY
Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Predicted Lineups - Premier League Predicted Lineups and Crystal Palace, Manchester City injury news, suspension list, and more
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Manchester City enter the most important period of the season in their chase for the quadruple
RELATED STORY
Guardiola: VAR is 'f****** boring to talk about'
RELATED STORY
Guardiola defends tactics after Man City's Champions League exit
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us