Hard for Lazio to hold on to Milinkovic-Savic, says Lotito

Omnisport
NEWS
News
20 Nov 2018, 19:09 IST
sergejmilinkovicsavic - cropped
Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Lazio president Claudio Lotito admits it will be difficult to keep Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in Rome should the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid come calling.

Serbia international Milinkovic-Savic has established himself as one of the hottest properties in European football since his move from Genk in 2015.

Top clubs from the Premier League, Serie A, Ligue 1 and LaLiga were heavily linked with the 23-year-old during the transfer window, but no offers materialised and he signed a new contract in October.

Reports in Italy have suggested the midfielder has a release clause in the region of €150million, and should a club meet that valuation Lotito knows it will be tough to say no.

"Nowadays it's very complicated for a player to tie himself to a club for his entire career," Lotito told Calciomercato.com.

"However, Lazio are doing well, our players show great affection for the club and perhaps they’re persuaded to stay for what we’re doing on an infrastructural level, with the recent renovation of our training ground.

"But unfortunately, Lazio don't have the economic power of Barcelona and Real Madrid, so if a once-in-a-lifetime offer comes in, it'd pose a problem or us."

Milinkovic-Savic has started 11 of Lazio's 12 matches in the league this season, scoring once as they battle for a top-four spot with Inter, AC Milan and city rivals Roma.

 

Omnisport
NEWS
