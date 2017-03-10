Hull's Silva relieved to welcome back 'important' Davies

Curtis Davies is fit to return to Premier League action for Hull City against Swansea City, the Tigers' head coach Marco Silva confirmed.

by Omnisport News 10 Mar 2017, 20:18 IST

Hull City captain Curtis Davies

Hull City head coach Marco Silva will have vice-captain Curtis Davies available for Saturday's crunch Premier League clash with Swansea City.

Davies suffered a hamstring injury in Hull's 4-1 FA Cup defeat to Fulham in January and has been out of action since, but he could make his comeback at the KCOM Stadium as Hull seek to extend an unbeaten home run spanning six games in all competitions.

Silva will still be without Davies' fellow centre-back and club captain Michael Dawson, however, while Ryan Mason, Evandro, Dieumerci Mbokani and Will Keane are still on the club's lengthy injury list, and the coach believes home advantage will be key for his side against Swansea, who they have beaten in league and cup games this season.

"Davies trained yesterday and today, that is the only news, he should be available to play tomorrow. Of course he hasn't played over the last weeks but he is very important to have back," Silva told a pre-match press conference. "The other players, there is nothing new.

"This is a good opportunity to win a game and pick up another three points. This is the most important [thing]. This is football, they have a striker [Fernando Llorente] in a very good moment, and that is important at this level.

| MS: “We respect our opponent, but it is really important game for us against Swansea and one that we need the points from.” — Hull City (@HullCity) March 10, 2017

"The last two games against them were two wins for us, but the next game is the most important. At this moment they are a little bit more comfortable in table but we need to win.

"We still have six games at home, and three over the next four weeks. We feel good when we play at home. It's important at home, the atmosphere is always good. We need to play well and send good signals to the fans as well.

"Of course we also need to prove in the 90 minutes that we are strong. We need to control the game."