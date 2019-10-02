I imagine the Arsenal fans enjoyed that one – Gnabry revels in Spurs evisceration

Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry

Serge Gnabry revelled in his remarkable four-goal haul as Bayern Munich battered Tottenham 7-2, with the former Arsenal forward suggesting Gunners fans might have enjoyed his display.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium hosted an incredible match in which Spurs actually started the better side, taking the lead through Son Heung-min.

But Joshua Kimmich and Robert Lewandowski ensured Bayern went into the break ahead, before Gnabry netted twice in two minutes early in the second half.

Harry Kane's penalty appeared to give Spurs a lifeline, but Bayern stormed home to a stunning win, with Gnabry adding two more either side of Lewandowski's 14th goal of the season.

North London is RED!!! pic.twitter.com/1Te5YjqpWo — Serge Gnabry (@SergeGnabry) October 1, 2019

Gnabry, who came through Arsenal's academy, remembered his roots after inspiring the demolition of the Gunners' bitter rivals.

Talking to Sky Sport Deutschland, Gnabry said: "It's difficult to put this into words, winning 7-2. None of us would have imagined this.

"To have scored four goals is also an amazing feeling. I imagine all the Arsenal fans enjoyed that one!

"Obviously it's a great result for us and we're going to enjoy the evening."

The Germany international then posted on Twitter, further trolling the Spurs supporters as he wrote: "North London is RED!!!".