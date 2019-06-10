×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

I'm really happy at Ajax - Van de Beek not angling for exit

Omnisport
NEWS
News
14   //    10 Jun 2019, 20:30 IST
donny van de beek - cropped
Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek

Donny van de Beek is in no hurry to add himself to an anticipated close-season exodus from Ajax.

Erik ten Hag's side thrilled European football with a surprise run to the Champions League semi-finals, while the core of that team was a key part of Netherlands qualifying for the Nations League Finals.

That bid for glory ended with runners-up medals after a 1-0 defeat to hosts Portugal in Porto on Sunday, with attention now turning towards what could be some huge moves away from Amsterdam for certain stars.

Frenkie de Jong has already secured a €75million switch to Barcelona – a figure likely to be dwarfed once a number of the continent's elite clubs are through with a bidding war for Matthijs de Ligt.

Van de Beek saw his own star rise after goals in Ajax's away legs at Juventus and Tottenham during their Champions League charge, his knack of arriving late into the box from midfield to score at crucial times very much seen as a key quality.

Spurs, Inter, Barca and Manchester United are among the clubs to have been listed as admirers but, speaking after his country's loss at Estadio do Dragao, the 22-year-old did not seem keen on forcing a move.

"My situation is I have a contract with Ajax and I am really happy," he said.

"You never know what is going to happen in the future, but I can say nothing about that."

On De Ligt, who was nutmegged by Goncalo Guedes before the Portugal winger exchanged passes with Bernardo Silva and fired in a 60th-minute winner, Van de Beek added: "A lot of clubs want to buy him, I think, because he is a good player and now he has to choose for himself. Where he feels good, he has to go there.

Advertisement

"I've known him a long time and he has a big personality. He is a really good guy, a really good player. He is a good professional who always trains extra."

Whether he stays or goes, Van de Beek knows an emerging side such as Ajax being pulled apart by more powerful clubs is simply a reality of the modern game.

However, he hopes that core can still write a celebrated chapter at international level, with a considerable resurgence already underway after Netherlands missed out on Euro 2016 and the 2018 World Cup.

"You see that a lot – players go to another country, another competition," he said. "That's normal in Holland, in the Dutch league, you see that a lot of times.

"For the club, Ajax, it was a nice season, but also for the Dutch squad. Two years ago, one and a half, it was a difficult situation. We've shown now we have good players and some older players and some young players.

"We have a good mix and I think it's good for Dutch football."

Advertisement
Donny Van de Beek: The next Andreas Iniesta
RELATED STORY
De Jong hoping for De Ligt reunion at Barcelona
RELATED STORY
De Ligt: Ajax aren't satisfied yet
RELATED STORY
LaLiga Rumours: Barcelona favorites to sign another Ajax midfielder ahead of PSG and Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
3 players Ajax might lose this summer
RELATED STORY
Champions League 18/19: Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 Ajax - 5 Hits and Flops
RELATED STORY
Champions League; Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 Ajax: 5 talking points and tactical analysis
RELATED STORY
LaLiga Rumours: Real Madrid eyeing a move for Ajax prodigy amid interest from Bayern Munich and PSG
RELATED STORY
Champions League: Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 Ajax, 3 reasons why Ajax won the first leg
RELATED STORY
5 Ajax wonderkids who need to move to a big club this summer
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
European Qualifiers
Tomorrow MAL ROM 12:15 AM Malta vs Romania
Tomorrow FAR NOR 12:15 AM Faroe Islands vs Norway
Tomorrow POL ISR 12:15 AM Poland vs Israel
Tomorrow LAT SLO 12:15 AM Latvia vs Slovenia
Tomorrow NOR AUS 12:15 AM North Macedonia vs Austria
Tomorrow KAZ SAN 07:30 PM Kazakhstan vs San Marino
Tomorrow AZE SLO 09:30 PM Azerbaijan vs Slovakia
International Friendlies 2019
FT CAM ZAM
2 - 1
 Cameroon vs Zambia
12 Jun CRO TUN 12:15 AM Croatia vs Tunisia
12 Jun MOR GAM 10:00 PM Morocco vs Gambia
select leagues:
Featured
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
African Cup of Nations 2019
Copa America 2019
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us