Icardi: PSG move a major step in my career

Paris Saint-Germain recruit Mauro Icardi

Mauro Icardi said joining Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain is a "major step in my career" after ending his Inter nightmare.

Icardi swapped Serie A side Inter for PSG on an initial season-long loan on Monday's transfer deadline.

Stripped of the Inter captaincy last season and frozen out by new head coach Antonio Conte this term, Icardi signed a one-year contract extension with the Nerazzurri before moving to PSG on deadline day.

Reflecting on his switch to PSG – who reportedly have the option to buy the striker for €70million – Icardi told PSG TV: "I'm very happy, delighted.

"It's a major step in my career, and a great opportunity to join a top club like Paris Saint-Germain. I hope to live great things here.

"Being able to play alongside these very talented players is amazing. The decision was easy to make, I've come to Paris because I wanted to play with them.

"I know the Argentines obviously, and I know [Edinson] Cavani. And I have met Neymar Jr. I am proud to become their team-mate.

"I am a striker, I like to score goals. It's going to be great to play up front with the amazing attacking players that are in this squad.

"It's always special to play against rivals. This is what makes football so great. I have played against Juve, Milan, these are major games. I am looking forward to playing these games in France now.

"I never played at the Parc des Princes, it will be a first for me. I will be able to tell you what it's like then!"

Icardi, who arrived at Inter from Sampdoria in 2013, scored 111 Serie A goals and 124 goals in all competitions to be eighth on the club's all-time list.

Thomas Tuchel's PSG, meanwhile, are level atop the Ligue 1 table heading into the international break.