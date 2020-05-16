Interview with Yan Law, the youngest coach in the history of Indian football

Yan Law

Minerva Punjab FC was founded in 2013 as an amateur six-a-side football club for the local players of Chandigarh. From being an amateur club to one that won the I-League (2017-18), theirs is a story of immense passion and grit.

Minerva Punjab had a disappointing run in the 2018-19 season of the I-League, where they were close to being relegated. They then decided to hand over the reins to a 26-year-old from Kolkata, Yan Law.

In his debut season as Head Coach, Yan led the Punjab FC side to a top 3 finish. We had the opportunity to catch up with the young coach, and here are the excerpts from the interview:

Yan, it’s an honor to talk to you. I think we should probably start right at the beginning: can you tell us about your younger days as a footballer?

Football has always been my first love. No sooner did I start walking than I started playing the sport.

My parents encouraged and allowed me to enjoy the beautiful game without any pressure. With their support in 2008, I was selected along with 14 others from a pool of 5,000 footballers (Under-15 category) across India to train at the Arsenal Football Academy.

I still recollect how awe-struck I was when we were approaching the Emirates Stadium.

Yan's first interview after scoring against England

One of the best moments in my playing career came against England, where we participated in a 5-nation tournament. We beat them 1-0, and I scored the match-winning goal.

When did you decide you wanted to become a coach?

It happened when I played for George Telegraph. A club official, Mr.Joydeep Mukherjee, urged me to enroll for the AIFF ‘D’ License Course, and that was the start.

How old were you when you enrolled for the course?

I was 18 years old and everyone in the course was more than twice my age. Some of them even mocked me for my decision, but I didn't care what people said or thought and kept working.

Can you brief us about your initial coaching days?

After obtaining my coaching license, I went to the doorsteps of hundreds of clubs across Kolkata asking for a job - and was rejected every time. Ultimately, after weeks of trying, a junior club that featured in the 5th division of the Calcutta League gave me an opportunity.

I signed my first professional coaching contract for Rs. 500 for the year.

The Calcutta United Club

After winning the 5th Division with Calcutta United, I coached the Bengal team. We won the National Championship.

That was especially significant for me as I had earlier won the tournament as a player for Bengal.

Yan with the National Championship Trophy after winning it as a player

Would you have taken a top 3 finish when you joined Minerva Punjab during the AFC campaign?

The challenge of joining as the Head Coach during the tournament was tough, but with the support of the players, I was able to adapt quickly. In the previous season, we were near the relegation zone as we finished 9th, so I hadn’t expected a top 3 finish. But our pre-season signings helped in strengthening the squad in all aspects and striking an appropriate balance.

During a training session

What was the most memorable game from your debut season?

During a game

One of my most challenging games remains the away game against Gokulam Kerala FC which ended 1-1.

Gokulam put on one of their best displays I’d ever seen. Their formation was unique. They played with three defenders, three midfielders, three frontline players, and Henry Kisekka on top of them.

At half time we understood they were playing five lines as opposed to the general four lines.

How was your experience working with Mr. Ranjit Bajaj?

I would firstly like to thank Mr. Ranjit Bajaj for believing in me and providing me with the opportunity. Yan Law the coach was discovered by him.

He is one of the most passionate people in Indian football. His pre-match pep talks are exceptional, and something that I want to imbibe.

He is currently working on a World Cup 2034 batch where he is scouting players starting from the age of Under-6 to Under-10.

What do you believe can be done to improve Indian football?

One of the severe problems which our players face is the lack of game time. Currently, the players play for 5-6 months and are idle for the rest of the year.

If there is a merger of the I-League and the ISL, teams will be playing over 30 games in a year. This would help in increasing the game time of the players.

Apart from this, the Indian players do not have enough opportunities to perform in the current domestic football setup. This is because of the allowance of five foreign players in the playing XI.

Generally, the Asian Football Confederation's rule of 3 + 1 is followed by most of the Asian countries. This problem was even cited by the National Coach Igor Stimac as well as by Sunil Chhetri.

Which Indian players have impressed you recently, and which players would you like to coach?

I was extremely impressed by the recent performances of Pritam Kotal, Lenny Rodrigues, Vikas Jairu, Jackichand Singh and Sumit Rathi. I aspire to coach them along with the likes of Balwant Singh and Prabir Das.

What’s your ultimate coaching dream?

I aspire to coach Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, but the ultimate dream is to coach the Indian team.

Any message for our viewers?

I’ve always believed that age is just a number, and it's never too early or too late to achieve anything in life. Just believe in your dreams and yourself. The sky is the limit!